Russia’s Rosneft net profit plummets amid pandemic

MOSCOW, Feb 14: Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft on Friday announced a nearly 80 per cent drop in net profit in 2020, following a record plunge in crude oil demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state-controlled producer declared a net profit of 147 billion rubles ($2.0 billion) in 2020, down 79 per cent compared to the previous year.

In 2019, before the onset of the pandemic and its devastating impact on the oil and gas industry, Rosneft -- in which Britain's BP has a 19.75 per cent stake -- recorded a net profit of 705 billion rubles.

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said in a statement that the results remained positive "despite the difficulties of 2020" and allowed for the payment of dividends to shareholders.

In comparison, other oil giants, such as Shell and BP, announced huge losses in 2020.

Rosneft's results suffered in particular during the third quarter, dipping into negative with a net loss of 64 billion rubles before recovering with a profit of 324 billion in October-December. This was mainly due to the sale of a 10 per cent share in Rosneft's giant Vostok Oil project in the Arctic to Singapore's commodities trader Trafigura. -AFP







