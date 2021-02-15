Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 February, 2021, 7:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EI graduation course starts for second batch

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4
Business Correspondent

EI graduation course starts for second batch

EI graduation course starts for second batch

The second batch of Certified Ei Graduate course began under aegis of  SLSD School of Emotional Intelligence (Bangla Version) in technical collaboration with Interactive cares.
About 75 participants enrolled online recorded program and 24 participants mainly professionals joined live learning program of the course.
American Chamber in Bangladesh (AmCham) President Syed Ershad Ahmed formally inaugurated the opening ceremony over zoom on Saturday.
He said, "It is historic that we are launching the Bangla version of the program on the eve of celebration of the month of national and international mother language day. During this era of artificial intelligence, we must have emotional intelligence to deal with the impending challenges before us."
He thanked the course designer and resource person Professor Moinuddin Chowdhury, President and CEO of Society for Leadership Skills Development (SLSD) and the CEO of Interactive Cares for initiating such a great learning platform.
Nilufer Karim, Consultant of UN Women in Bangladesh also spoke on the occasion as Special Guest. Ms. Karim talked about the importance of emotional intelligence and its serene impact in personal and professional life.
Professor Moinuddin Chowdhury, President and CEO chaired the ceremony and said, "SLSD wants a Bangladesh full of emotionally intelligent people.
These Ei Graduates will lead this vision." Among others Founder and CEO of Interactive Cares Mr. Rare Al Samir talked about the importance of emotional intelligence in human life.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rising oil, faster vaccine rollout to boost UAE H2 recovery
Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights
Even with Biden stimulus, US minority entrepreneurs fear for survival
Stocks fall for 2nd running day amid subdued trade
‘Clear crypto rules urgently needed as major firms embrace asset’
Secretary of Bridges Division under the Road Transport
Bank Asia President and Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali
MBL holds anti-money laundering course


Latest News
AL takes lead in fourth phase of municipality polls
Man Utd's title bid damaged by West Brom draw
Pakistan end South Africa's unbeaten Asia record with T20 series win
FM, MoFA top officials visit Payra deep seaport
Cinema hall owners to get Tk 1,000 cr low-interest loans
Municipal polls: AL wins in Noakhali’s Chatkhil, Sonaimuri
Neo-Razakar resort to distorting history of liberation war: Hafiz
Papon criticizes team performance
BCB president's shot at selectors
'We've evidence that Zia was involved in Bangabandhu's killing'
Most Read News
Closure of educational institutions extended till February 28
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 17 runs, sweep Test series
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Sound environment: A fundamental right
4th phase of municipality polls underway
BNP candidate quits Jibannagar polls
8 COVID deaths, 326 cases in 24 hrs
West Indies score 73/6 against Bangladesh
Myanmar military regime and Rohingya repatriation: Possible modus operandi?
Pahela Falgun/Valentine’s Day 2021: Of Life, Love and the virus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft