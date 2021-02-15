

EI graduation course starts for second batch

About 75 participants enrolled online recorded program and 24 participants mainly professionals joined live learning program of the course.

American Chamber in Bangladesh (AmCham) President Syed Ershad Ahmed formally inaugurated the opening ceremony over zoom on Saturday.

He said, "It is historic that we are launching the Bangla version of the program on the eve of celebration of the month of national and international mother language day. During this era of artificial intelligence, we must have emotional intelligence to deal with the impending challenges before us."

He thanked the course designer and resource person Professor Moinuddin Chowdhury, President and CEO of Society for Leadership Skills Development (SLSD) and the CEO of Interactive Cares for initiating such a great learning platform.

Nilufer Karim, Consultant of UN Women in Bangladesh also spoke on the occasion as Special Guest. Ms. Karim talked about the importance of emotional intelligence and its serene impact in personal and professional life.

Professor Moinuddin Chowdhury, President and CEO chaired the ceremony and said, "SLSD wants a Bangladesh full of emotionally intelligent people.

These Ei Graduates will lead this vision." Among others Founder and CEO of Interactive Cares Mr. Rare Al Samir talked about the importance of emotional intelligence in human life.





