Monday, 15 February, 2021, 7:20 AM
Home Business

Yamaha R1M 1000cc bike showcased on Valentine’s Day

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 3
Business Desk

ACI Motors, the only sole distributor of Yamaha Motorcycle in Bangladesh and technical collaborated partner, launched Yamaha's 1000cc motorcycle R1M on the occasion of Valentine's Day on Sunday.
The motorcycles were launched at a special event titled "Let's Rev Together" organized by Yamaha Bangladesh on the day.
However, the motorcycle will only be used for display in Bangladesh.
In a video message from Yamaha Japan, Mr. Hiroshi Setogawa, Senior General Manager of Yamaha Motor Co. Japan,  said that considering the of popularity of Yamaha Motorbike in Bangladesh, they have gifted this 1000cc bike to ACI Motors.
He also appreciated the various initiatives taken by ACI Motors for the biking community of Bangladesh and expressed his desire to bring more modern technology equipped motorcycle for the Bangladeshi motorcycle lovers in future with ACI Motors.
Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors and higher officials of ACI Motors were present at the event.
ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of the reputed company ACI Limited. Yamaha Bangladesh has 73 dealer points across the country.


