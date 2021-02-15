IMF wants deeper reforms to unblock Ukraine aid

KIEV, Feb 14: The International Monetary Fund said Saturday it wanted deeper reforms and stronger anti-corruption measures before extending a second tranche of aid to Ukraine.

Goesta Ljungman, the IMF representative in Kiev said a team from the Washington-based lender had held talks with Ukrainian officials in late December and early January.

They focused on "strengthening governance of the National Bank; improvements to the legislative and regulatory framework for bank supervision and resolution; policies to reduce the medium-term fiscal deficit; legislation restoring and strengthening the anti-corruption framework and the judiciary; and energy policy," he said.

"The discussions were productive, but more progress is needed to support completion of the first review under the program. Discussions will continue," he added. The IMF had in June approved a $5 billion (4.4 billion euros) line of credit with an immediate payment of $2.1 billion to help Ukraine fight the coronavirus pandemic. -AFP





