Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 February, 2021, 7:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Germany's mini-jobbers hit hard by pandemic fallout

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

BERLIN, Feb 14: Since losing her job as a school bus driver in November, German mum-of-two Viola Auer has had to rely on the generosity of neighbours and a small disability allowance to get by during the pandemic.
"Who cares about us, Germany's working poor?" she asked.
Auer, 47, is one of many Germans in so-called mini-jobs - part-time, easily terminated contracts that allow workers to earn a maximum of 450 euros ($545) a month.
Though flexible and tax-free, these jobs are also extremely precarious and not covered by Germany's vaunted furlough scheme.
As Europe's top economy feels the strain from months of coronavirus restrictions, these workers have been declared the "biggest losers of the crisis" by the German Institute for Economic Research.
When she lost her job, Auer received no severance pay.
"I'm keeping my head high and trying to keep going," she said.
Auer is now applying for welfare benefits and looking for another part-time job in her home town of Singen, southwestern Germany.
It is a familiar story for many "mini-jobbers", the majority of whom are women.
The latest official figures show that more than 870,000 mini-jobs have disappeared in the last year, bringing the total to its lowest level since 2004.
Vacancies have dwindled particularly in the hotel and restaurant sectors, which have been among the hardest hit by shutdowns imposed to slow the infection rate.
One of those affected is 67-year-old Matthias Eichner, who took on a part- time catering job in the eastern city of Goerlitz four years into his retirement.
"At my age, I'd have liked to be peacefully seeing to my garden, but with a pension of only 1,000 euros, I don't have a choice," he sighed.
But the Covid-19 curbs have forced his employer to drastically reduce his hours.
Around a quarter of Germany's mini-jobbers are at least 60 years old and 91  per cent of them have no higher education. Having increased in number by 43  per cent between 2003 and 2019, mini-jobbers now make up 7.6 million of Germany's 42 million workers.
Mini-jobs were invented in the 1970s, but proliferated after the liberalisation of the labour market under former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in the early 2000s.
They are one of the reasons why Germany's unemployment rate has fallen from a spike of 11.5  per cent in 2005 to record lows of around five  per cent before the pandemic struck.
In January, the jobless rate stood at six  per cent.
Yet many believe that the insecure mini-jobs are a ticking time bomb which will leave many workers with insufficient pensions on which to retire.
Eichner said the existence of mini-jobs was "shameful" and that Germany should provide pensions that allowed people "to live in dignity".
Such concerns have been sharpened by the social crisis caused by the pandemic.
"Mini-jobs are not a good long-term solution," Karin Schulze Buschoff of the German Institute for Economic and Social Sciences (WSI) told AFP.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rising oil, faster vaccine rollout to boost UAE H2 recovery
Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights
Even with Biden stimulus, US minority entrepreneurs fear for survival
Stocks fall for 2nd running day amid subdued trade
‘Clear crypto rules urgently needed as major firms embrace asset’
Secretary of Bridges Division under the Road Transport
Bank Asia President and Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali
MBL holds anti-money laundering course


Latest News
AL takes lead in fourth phase of municipality polls
Man Utd's title bid damaged by West Brom draw
Pakistan end South Africa's unbeaten Asia record with T20 series win
FM, MoFA top officials visit Payra deep seaport
Cinema hall owners to get Tk 1,000 cr low-interest loans
Municipal polls: AL wins in Noakhali’s Chatkhil, Sonaimuri
Neo-Razakar resort to distorting history of liberation war: Hafiz
Papon criticizes team performance
BCB president's shot at selectors
'We've evidence that Zia was involved in Bangabandhu's killing'
Most Read News
Closure of educational institutions extended till February 28
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 17 runs, sweep Test series
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Sound environment: A fundamental right
4th phase of municipality polls underway
BNP candidate quits Jibannagar polls
8 COVID deaths, 326 cases in 24 hrs
West Indies score 73/6 against Bangladesh
Myanmar military regime and Rohingya repatriation: Possible modus operandi?
Pahela Falgun/Valentine’s Day 2021: Of Life, Love and the virus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft