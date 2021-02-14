Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched       
Home Front Page

Three die in Gazipur chemical factory fire

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Rescuers have pulled two bodies from the rubble left by a fire at a chemical factory in Gazipur's Sreepur Upazila, taking the toll to three.
They found Ashraful Islam, 50, and Nasir Uddin, 39, dead at SM Chemical factory on Saturday.
The authorities sent the
bodies to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College, said Khandaker Imam Hossain, OC of Sreepur Police Station.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence took the blaze under control two and a half hours after the factory at Tepirbari caught fire on Thursday. The body of the first victim, Alamgir Hossain, was found on that night.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China refused to provide raw data on early Covid cases: WHO team member
Three die in Gazipur chemical factory fire
Trump impeachment trial nears end with verdict expected
Journalist Shaheen Reza Noor passes away
All Covid origins hypotheses still open: WHO chief
BNP condemns police attack on rally
Covid-19: 13 die, 291 infected in 24 hours
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
BNP candidate quits Faridganj municipal polls
3 killed as as bus rams easy-bike in Khulna
PM: Other countries also offering vaccines
Bangladesh scores 78/3 against West Indies
Truck plunges into ditch; driver killed
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Man 'beaten' by brother over land dispute
Cocktail blasts at polling centre in Sonaimuri; three hurt
Newly-married couple burnt alive in Pirojpur fire
US records nearly 1,000 coronavirus variants infections
Most Read News
5 Bangladeshis killed in Oman road crash
COVID: Country reports 291 fresh cases, 13 deaths
Mejokumar-Ek Sannyasi Raja
Police action on BNP's protest rally
bKash fraud gang member held in Bhanga
Morning sleep
Three for Cornwall as Mushfiqur gives his wicket away
Journalist Shaheen Reza Noor dies in Canada
Rail communication with Sylhet resumes
Italy's Mario Draghi to be sworn in as prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft