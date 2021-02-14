Three die in Gazipur chemical factory fire

Rescuers have pulled two bodies from the rubble left by a fire at a chemical factory in Gazipur's Sreepur Upazila, taking the toll to three.

They found Ashraful Islam, 50, and Nasir Uddin, 39, dead at SM Chemical factory on Saturday.

The authorities sent the

bodies to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College, said Khandaker Imam Hossain, OC of Sreepur Police Station.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence took the blaze under control two and a half hours after the factory at Tepirbari caught fire on Thursday. The body of the first victim, Alamgir Hossain, was found on that night. -bdnews24.com







