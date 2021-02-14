Trump impeachment trial nears end with verdict expected

WASHINGTON, Feb 13: The US Senate was expected to deliver a verdict in Donald Trump's impeachment trial this weekend after his lawyers argued Friday that the former president bears no responsibility for an attack by supporters on Congress after he failed to win reelection.

Defense lawyers wrapped up their presentation in just three hours, accusing Democrats of persecuting Trump. This followed two days of evidence from Democratic impeachment managers, centred around harrowing video footage of the mob assault against the Capitol on January 6.

The Senate was due to reconvene Saturday at 10:00 am (1500 GMT) for debate on whether to allow witness testimony, then closing arguments. Expectations were that a verdict could be voted the same day, with indications so far that Democrats will not get enough Republican support for a conviction.

In their arguments Friday, defense lawyer Michael van der Veen called the impeachment unconstitutional and an "act of political vengeance." "The Senate should promptly and decisively vote to reject it," he said.

But Democratic impeachment managers charge that Trump deliberately stoked national tension after losing to Joe Biden on November 3 with a campaign of lies claiming there had been mass voter fraud. On January 6 he staged a fiery rally near the White House, calling on the crowd to march on Congress, which was in the process of certifying Biden's victory.

The mob then charged the Capitol building, disrupting the certification. Five people, including a police officer and a woman shot during the unrest, died as a result of the mayhem. Impeachment managers say Trump, who has never expressed remorse for his encouragement of the violent crowd, is so dangerous that he should be barred from holding office again.

It would take a two-thirds majority to convict, meaning 17 Republicans would need to join the Senate's 50 Democrats. Although Trump looks set for acquittal, even a few Republican votes against him would leave a historic mark on his presidency, fueling civil war within his party over whether to pursue his populist, divisive vision or return to more moderate values.

The former president's lawyers argued that his rally speech on January 6, when he told supporters to "fight," was merely rhetorical. They also argue that the Democrats' true aim is to remove him from the political scene. "Let us be clear: this trial is about far more than president Trump," defense lawyer Bruce Castor said. "It is about canceling 75 million Trump voters, and criminalizing political viewpoints. That is what this trial is really about."

Seeking to turn the table on the Democrats' powerful use of video evidence, defense lawyers played their own compilations showing Democratic lawmakers at different times using the word "fight." Democratic senators, along with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were among those shown using the word in past speeches and on television. "Please, stop the hypocrisy," Trump's lawyer David Schoen said. -AFP







