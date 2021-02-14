Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched       
Home Front Page

Trump impeachment trial nears end with verdict expected

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

WASHINGTON, Feb 13: The US Senate was expected to deliver a verdict in Donald Trump's impeachment trial this weekend after his lawyers argued Friday that the former president bears no responsibility for an attack by supporters on Congress after he failed to win reelection.
Defense lawyers wrapped up their presentation in just three hours, accusing Democrats of persecuting Trump. This followed two days of evidence from Democratic impeachment managers, centred around harrowing video footage of the mob assault against the Capitol on January 6.
The Senate was due to reconvene Saturday at 10:00 am (1500 GMT) for debate on whether to allow witness testimony, then closing arguments. Expectations were that a verdict could be voted the same day, with indications so far that Democrats will not get enough Republican support for a conviction.
In their arguments Friday, defense lawyer Michael van der Veen called the impeachment unconstitutional and an "act of political     vengeance." "The Senate should promptly and decisively vote to reject it," he said.
But Democratic impeachment managers charge that Trump deliberately stoked national tension after losing to Joe Biden on November 3 with a campaign of lies claiming there had been mass voter fraud. On January 6 he staged a fiery rally near the White House, calling on the crowd to march on Congress, which was in the process of certifying Biden's victory.
The mob then charged the Capitol building, disrupting the certification. Five people, including a police officer and a woman shot during the unrest, died as a result of the mayhem. Impeachment managers say Trump, who has never expressed remorse for his encouragement of the violent crowd, is so dangerous that he should be barred from holding office again.
It would take a two-thirds majority to convict, meaning 17 Republicans would need to join the Senate's 50 Democrats.  Although Trump looks set for acquittal, even a few Republican votes against him would leave a historic mark on his presidency, fueling civil war within his party over whether to pursue his populist, divisive vision or return to more moderate values.
The former president's lawyers argued that his rally speech on January 6, when he told supporters to "fight," was merely rhetorical. They also argue that the Democrats' true aim is to remove him from the political scene.  "Let us be clear: this trial is about far more than president Trump," defense lawyer Bruce Castor said. "It is about canceling 75 million Trump voters, and criminalizing political viewpoints. That is what this trial is really about."
Seeking to turn the table on the Democrats' powerful use of video evidence, defense lawyers played their own compilations showing Democratic lawmakers at different times using the word "fight." Democratic senators, along with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were among those shown using the word in past speeches and on television.  "Please, stop the hypocrisy," Trump's lawyer David Schoen said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China refused to provide raw data on early Covid cases: WHO team member
Three die in Gazipur chemical factory fire
Trump impeachment trial nears end with verdict expected
Journalist Shaheen Reza Noor passes away
All Covid origins hypotheses still open: WHO chief
BNP condemns police attack on rally
Covid-19: 13 die, 291 infected in 24 hours
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
BNP candidate quits Faridganj municipal polls
3 killed as as bus rams easy-bike in Khulna
PM: Other countries also offering vaccines
Bangladesh scores 78/3 against West Indies
Truck plunges into ditch; driver killed
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Man 'beaten' by brother over land dispute
Cocktail blasts at polling centre in Sonaimuri; three hurt
Newly-married couple burnt alive in Pirojpur fire
US records nearly 1,000 coronavirus variants infections
Most Read News
5 Bangladeshis killed in Oman road crash
COVID: Country reports 291 fresh cases, 13 deaths
Mejokumar-Ek Sannyasi Raja
Police action on BNP's protest rally
bKash fraud gang member held in Bhanga
Morning sleep
Three for Cornwall as Mushfiqur gives his wicket away
Journalist Shaheen Reza Noor dies in Canada
Rail communication with Sylhet resumes
Italy's Mario Draghi to be sworn in as prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft