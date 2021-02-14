

Journalist Shaheen Reza Noor passes away

Shaheen Reza, a former journalist of the Daily Ittefaq and son of martyred journalist Sirajuddin Hossain, breathed his last at a hospital in Canada's Vancouver on Saturday.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death.

In a condolence message, the President prayer for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina recalled with gratitude the role of Shaheen Reza in the mass movement demanding the trials of the war criminals and implementation of the spirit of the great Liberation War.

She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Press Club President Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Ilias Khan expressed shock at the death of journalist Noor, who was a permanent member of the Jatiya Press Club. -UNB







Shaheen Reza Noor, eminent journalist and former president of Projonmo '71, has passed away. He was 66.Shaheen Reza, a former journalist of the Daily Ittefaq and son of martyred journalist Sirajuddin Hossain, breathed his last at a hospital in Canada's Vancouver on Saturday.President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death.In a condolence message, the President prayer for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina recalled with gratitude the role of Shaheen Reza in the mass movement demanding the trials of the war criminals and implementation of the spirit of the great Liberation War.She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.Press Club President Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Ilias Khan expressed shock at the death of journalist Noor, who was a permanent member of the Jatiya Press Club. -UNB