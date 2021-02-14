Video
BNP condemns police attack on rally

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

The BNP on Saturday condemned the police baton charge on their rally in the capital.
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday claimed, police arrested 25 and injured 160 their leaders and activists in front of the National Press Club while protesting Jatiya Muktijoddha Council's move (Jamuka) to cancel Ziaur Rahman's gallantry award.  
However, police said, "Although several BNP leaders and activists were detained but they were not shown arrested."
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General said, "The notoriety of government corruption and theft cannot be hidden through harassment. The people have known everything. The nation has started to stand up against the mafia state power."
Rizvi said, "Sheikh Hasina's dream of being the Prime Minister forever will not be fulfilled. This government is now somehow surviving with artificial respiration."
Claiming that the current illegitimate government has started primitive violence, Rizvi said, "The police attack on the peaceful rally was planned.
Today's incident proves once again how terrible the reign of Awami League is."
The BNP leader's demand the government has tarnished its image nationally and internationally. That's why government has started conspiracy one after another to divert the attention of the people.
"The right to assembly has been taken away from the country for the last 12 years. Today's press club incident is the final form of fascism" said Rizvi.
The National Freedom Fighters Council (Jamuka) has recommended canceling Ziaur Rahman's 'Bir Uttam' award for involvement in the plot to assassinate the Nation of Father Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family.






