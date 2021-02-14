Covid-19: 13 die, 291 infected in 24 hours

The country witnessed the least detection of Covid-19 in the last ten months as 291 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Saturday, raising the total cases in the country to 540,266, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

At the same time, 13 new deaths occurred from the novel coronavirus, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,266.

Besides, 374 patients were declared infection-free, raising the total number of recoveries to 486,767 with a 90.10 per cent recovery rate.

In the past 24 hours, 12,871 samples were tested in 210 labs across the country. A total of 3,835,216 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 2.26 per cent of the total tests, while the death rate stood at 1.53 per cent. Among the deceased, seven were men and six were woman. All of them died in different hospitals across the country.

Seven of the deceased were in Dhaka, two each in Chattogram and Rajshahi and one each in Sylhet and Mymensingh division.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,259 of the total deceased were men and 2,007 were women.

The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on 8 March last year while the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Among the total 8,266 fatalities, 4,610 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,517 in Chattogram, 472 in Rajshahi, 556 in Khulna, 249 in Barishal, 309 in Sylhet, 359 in Rangpur and 194 in Mymensingh division.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some 2,395,761 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 108,794,868 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.











