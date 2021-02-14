Pahela Falgun, Valentine’s Day today



A bird perches on a branch of a blooming palash tree in the midst of a riot of colours. A phenomenon which repeats itself every year to herald the advent of the Bengali month of Falgun. PHOTO: OBSERVER

People of country especially the youths with their animated vigour and colourful mind will celebrate the two occasions by leaving a message to all that love, affection, respect and commitment should be the cornerstones of removing all ills and building a prosperous nation.

No formal programmes marking the day will be held in view of the coronavirus pandemic, but people will celebrate the day informally wearing colourful dresses and females, in particular bedecking themselves with floral ornaments and people offering flowers to their dear and near ones.

Bangalis mark the spring festival on the first day of Bengali month of Falgun. It is also called Basanta Utsab. It usually falls on February 13.

Since 2020 it is being coincided with Valentine's Day on February 14 which has also become a major day of celebration for the festival-loving Bangalis especially the youths.

In 2019, Bangla Academy revised Bangla Calendar to match it with the Gregorian calendar aimed at observing the significant days in line with the historic background.

On the day, the capital Dhaka and other major cities of the country usually become abuzz with mirth and merriment as curious youngsters wearing yellow and red dresses, flower-made ornaments and attend traditional musical functions.

Dressed in yellow sarees and panjabis, people specially the youths will visit Dhaka University campus, which is considered the focal point of the celebration, Ramna Park, Suhrawardy Udyan, Rabindra Sarobar, Dhanmondi Lake, Hatirjheel and different other places in the capital.

City markets were also seen busy with customers buying colourful panjabis and sarees and other traditional dresses ahead of the festivals.

Different brands of garment products, shoes and ornaments are also giving special offers to customers on the eve of the two major festivals.

Newspapers have been also publishing special supplements for the last couple of days carrying the message of the festivals.

As spring has arrived with flowers blossoming and new leaves sprouting in trees, nature is getting fresher and colourful that touch hearts and minds of all ages of people. The spring has been depicted as the king of all seasons in poetry for its extra-ordinary beauty of nature.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the sale of flowers have been reduced than the other years even in February this year, the peak trading month for the flower traders.

Flower traders think that closure of educational institutions, ban on different expositions and fairs, absence of the month-long Ekushey Boil Mela (book fair), and decline in income of a large number of people are the key reasons behind their dull business.

According to the state-run Horticulture Foundation, local cut flower and foliage is a Tk 16-billion industry in terms of annual turnover, of which February month alone comprises Tk 5 billion.







