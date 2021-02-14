Video
latest Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched       
Home Front Page

Police foil BNP protest rally in city: 25 held, 160 hurt

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent



Police clash with BNP activists during a protest rally against the government's decision to strip its founder Ziaur Rahman of his gallantry title 'Bir Uttam' at National Press Club in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Police clash with BNP activists during a protest rally against the government's decision to strip its founder Ziaur Rahman of his gallantry title 'Bir Uttam' at National Press Club in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

BNP leaders and activists clashed with police at the end of the demonstration programme in front of National Press Club on Saturday.
BNP claimed police arrested 25 of their leaders and activists and injured 160 others while protesting Jatiya Muktijoddha Council's (Jamuka) decision on the cancellation of Ziaur Rahman's gallantry award.  
Meanwhile, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahbagh Police Station Mohammad Mamun ur Rashid told the media, "At least eight of their members were injured in the clash."
"When BNP activists attacked the police, the police went into action. Later, the police dispersed the unruly demonstrators," said OC Mamun.
On Saturday according to the schedule, BNP leaders gathered in front of the press      club after 11:00am and started giving speeches. As a result, traffic movement on one side of the road was stopped.
The rally ended around 12:00pm with BNP Standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain's speech, the police asked the protesters to end their meeting to ease traffic movement.  
At one stage the BNP activists locked into altercations and scuffles with police, prompting the law enforces to swing into action. The BNP activists also threw brick chips towards police.
At one point, the police charged baton to disperse the  BNP men from in front of the National Press Club and normalized the traffic movement on the road.
At that time, some senior leaders of the BNP took shelter inside the press club. Shortly afterwards, the senior leaders left the place in a car.


