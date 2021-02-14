Elections to 55 municipalities today

The fourth phase elections to 55 municipalities in different districts of the country will be held today (Sunday).

Voting will take place from 8:00am to 4:00pm without any break. The Election Commission (EC) has taken all preparations for holding the municipal polls in free, fair and impartial manner.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in 29 municipalities while traditional ballot papers in the remaining 26 municipalities, said SM Asaduzzaman, director (public relations) at the Election Commission Secretariat.

A total of 832,428 voters at 793 polling stations in the 55 municipalities are expected to exercise their right to franchise today.

In the election, 55 mayors, 167 women councillors from the reserved seats, and 501 general councillors will be elected.

On January 3, the Election Commission announced the election schedule for 56 municipalities in the 4th phase.

Of the 56 municipalities, polls to Natore and Kalkini of Madaripur were postponed at the orders of the court and the Election Commission, while the candidates in all posts of Parshuram in Feni were elected unopposed, finding no single contender against each post there.

Later, two more municipalities-Sonaimuri of Noakhali and Trishal of Mymensingh-have been in incorporated in the 4th phase of election. The elections to 24 municipalities were held on December 28, 60 municipalities on January 16 and 62 municipalities on January 30.

The fifth phase election to 31 municipalities is scheduled to be held on February 28.

Besides, district administrations completed all the necessary preparations to hold the polls. The returning and presiding officers collected election materials from the Upazila Election Offices yesterday.

According to the EC, 501 executive and 55 judicial magistrates have been deployed in the field. 167 mobile and 55 striking force teams of police, 167 Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) teams, two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in each municipality and one platoon of Coast Guard in each municipality of the coastal areas have been deployed.

Major political parties including the ruling Awami League (AL), BNP, other parties and a number of independent candidates are vying for the posts of mayor in those municipal polls.

AL and BNP nominated their mayor candidates to contest the polls. Elections to the councillor posts will be held in non-partisan manner.

There are a total of 329 municipalities in the country. The law requires the local government body to conduct polls within 90 days before the end of a term.

According to the Local Government Laws (Municipal)-2009, elections should be held 90 days before the expiry of the tenure of the elected body of a municipality.

