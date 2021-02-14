Chobi Mela Shunno begins

International photography festival Chobi Mela's 11th edition kicked off at Drik PathBhaban in the capital on Friday.

Organised by Drik Picture Library and Pathshala South Asian Media Institute, the special hybrid edition of the biggest photography festival in the country is being called 'Shunno' (Zero) this year.

Marking the inauguration, an opening rally was organised on the premises of DrikPath Bhaban on Friday afternoon.

Eminent international photojournalist and founder of Drik Picture Library and Pathshala South Asian Media Institute Shahidul Alam, also Chobi Mela chief advisor, the current edition's festival director Tanzim Wahab, and curators Sarker Protick and Nazmun Nahar Keya spoke at the inaugural ceremony of the festival.

"From only one digitally printed photograph showcasing Bangabandhu with our incumbent prime minister in the first edition of this festival back in 2000 to all the digitally printed photographs being showcased this year-Chobi Mela has gradually became one of the biggest photography festivals in the world," Shahidul Alam said in his inaugural address. -UNB







