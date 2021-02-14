26th founding anniv of Coast Guard today

The 26th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Coast Guard 9BCG) will be observed today at Coast Guard's head quarters at Agargaon Administrative area in the capital.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal is expected to address the function as chief guest while senior secretary at Public Security Division of Home Ministry Mostafa kamal as special guest, says a press release.

Chief guest Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal will hand over different awards to Coast Guard officials in recognition of their professional excellence and courageous roles during anti-crime operations.





