Evening course intake test held at IU without permission

Kushtia, Feb 13: The LL.M masters' evening course admission test of Law department under 2021 academic session of Islamic University (IU) was held on the campus in Kushtia on Friday without taking permission from the university authorities.

The admission test was held under one shift at the third floor of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Academic building in the noon. Campus sources said, a huge crowd gathered in the building to take part in the admission test. A total of 73 students against 80 seats appeared in the admission test, IU law faculty dean Professor Halima Khatun said. While talking to reporters regarding the permission, she denied giving her comment in this regard rather she asked to contact with evening course committee convener Professor Jahurul Islam.

Professor Jahurul Islam, however, could not be reached despite repeated attempts. Talking to one of the evening course committee members, associate Professor Mahbub Bin Shahjahan, to one of theior lw said that they took permission from the university vice-chancellor.

IU Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam said that they could not be able to take the regular classes examinations. 'So why should I give them permission to take the intake test, the VC said.







