None will remain homeless: Minister

Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Saturday said the government led by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to bring smiles to the faces of the marginal people.

According to the plan of Prime Minister, no people of the country will remain homeless. He said that social security is being ensured by providing assistance to the helpless and poor people through various allowances.

The minister was speaking as the chief guest at a function organized by the upazila administration at Juri Upazila Parishad Auditorium in Moulvibazar district on Saturday morning.

The Environment Minister said development work in Bangladesh is continuing despite the disruption of development activities all over the world due to Covid-19. He called on the public to take the free coronavirus vaccine provided by the government. He further said that the country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister and there is no alternative of Sheikh Hasina if we want to continue these development activities.



