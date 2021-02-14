BSMMU to set up pediatric cardiology, surgery units

The government has decided to set up a full-fledged Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Unit at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) along with other medical establishments.

The move aims at bringing down the congenital heart disease of children to the lowest.

Moreover, about 6 lakh children under the age of 18 years and 33 lakh newborns, around 1.6 lakh children with congenital heart disease at the moment. They need medical services and surgery and the two units have been planned at BSMMU to bring down death rate under control. The project titled 'Establishment of Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Unit at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has been proposed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will cost Tk 75.37 crore, the planning commission sources said.

The main objective of the project is to ensure medical services and surgery for children with congenital heart disease, including neonates, at 36 government medical colleges, and to expand it to 70 private medical colleges by building a trained manpower.

In addition, the necessary infrastructure and facilities will be developed to provide higher education to about 20 doctors every year in the field of medical services and surgery for children with congenital heart disease, including neonates. At the same time, ensuring pediatric cardiology services at the doorsteps of rural people and strengthening confidence and trust in pediatric cardiovascular management in the country will discourage medical treatment abroad and save hard-earned foreign currency.

A meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) was held on Thursday to discuss the project proposal, concerned officials of the Planning Commission said. Member (Secretary) of the Socio-Economic Infrastructure Department of the Commission Moshammat Nasima Begum presided over the function.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University will implement it by June 2023, starting from this year, if approved after processing.

According to the working paper of the PEC meeting, questions were raised about the excessive cost of various work components and the meeting demanded that all these higher side expenses must be revised.

Moreover, prices of the proposed equipment need to be determined logically. The name of the country needs to be mentioned in specification of the equipment, which is contrary to the PPR (Public Procurement Rule). In addition, multiple procedures have been included in the procurement plan that needs to be amended in accordance with the PPR. The facilities for treatment and surgery of pediatric heart patients need to be increased. BSMMU has therefore proposed this project for creating facilities for cardiology and surgery for existing large number of pediatric heart patients in the country.









