Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:32 PM
Editorial

Time to address fire incidents in the Sundarbans

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

On 8 February, 2021 a fire incident occurred in Dhansagar, of Chandpai Range, Sundarbans. According to the Forest Department, more than 28.73 hectares of forest land have been damaged in the 24 fire incidents in last 20 years. The damage is estimated at more than Tk18.55 lakh. However, it is widely believed that the damage caused by the forest fires is several times higher. Since the forest department has investigated the incidents with its internal committees, it is supposed, compensation has been shown to be less.

However, the causes of the fire incidents in the Sundarbans are: fires used by 'moualis' (honey-hunters) in the forest, fisher-folk smoking cigarettes, drought, and vengeful action by those convicted of forest-related crimes and miscreants. But local people concerned and environmentalists have claimed that fire incidents have been occurring repeatedly because recommendations made over years have not been implemented. The reports of the inquiry committees, formed at different times to suggest measures to avoid fires, focused on three recommendations: rivers and canals adjacent to the Sundarbans should be excavated, watchtowers should be constructed every two kilometres in fire-prone areas and the forest adjacent to the River Bhola, in Chandpai Range, should be fenced-off with barbed wire or nylon rope nets.

Unfortunately, none of the recommendations have been implemented yet. In addition, the investigation committees also blamed a thick layer of the leaves of various trees as the cause of the long duration of the fires.

Undeniably, lack of adequate manpower has been disrupting surveillance measures in the Sundarbans. In order to keep the Sundarbans free from fire, it is necessary to increase surveillance as well as create awareness among the locals in the forest areas. Moreover, complaints against forest rangers that come up from time to time should be properly addressed and action should be taken against dishonest officials.

In order to protect the Sundarbans, it is the demand of the times to excavate rivers and canals adjacent to the Sundarbans. Fencing off the forest near the localities is imperative, so that none can intrude the forest and have the access to resources of the forest. Measures should be taken against smugglers and other miscreants. It is expected that these recommendations will be implemented soon, ensuring the safety of plants and animals of the world's largest swamp forest. In addition, the higher authorities should take the issue of a manpower shortage with utter importance, so that establishing and operating efficient surveillance system is possible.



« PreviousNext »

