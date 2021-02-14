Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched       
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Safe internet for children

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Dear Sir
There are several risk factors of using online platforms through the internet for children. We have to admit that every child has the right to get sufficient protection and safety, especially when they access different necessary platforms using the internet. It is true indeed, many children often become victims of unsafe use of internet technology due to lack of adequate protection measures.

Unscrupulous and miscreant folks have gradually been posing a serious threat to the children irrespective of sex through various online platforms associated with internet. Disregarding the periphery of personal secrecy and safety, offenders often lead the life of children into unwanted circumstances. The future of the country will certainly remain unsafe until the new generations feel safe. Therefore, a strong protection system for children in case of internet use must be ensured.

Children are the source of sacred beauty, lucid happiness and grand tranquility. Their smooth growth and development in a serene and secured atmosphere is always a prime concern. To keep our kids far away from all negativity induced by internet technology is a shared responsibility of all.
 
Wares Ali Khan
Narsingdi



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Safe internet for children
What do shifting attitudes to climate change mean for small island states?
Sound environment: A fundamental right
Combined effort needed to revive jute industry
Biden’s foreign policy lacks strategic clarity
Myanmar military regime and Rohingya repatriation: Possible modus operandi?
Corona virus vaccine and rumour
Biden and Israel: Business as usual?


Latest News
BNP candidate quits Faridganj municipal polls
3 killed as as bus rams easy-bike in Khulna
PM: Other countries also offering vaccines
Bangladesh scores 78/3 against West Indies
Truck plunges into ditch; driver killed
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Man 'beaten' by brother over land dispute
Cocktail blasts at polling centre in Sonaimuri; three hurt
Newly-married couple burnt alive in Pirojpur fire
US records nearly 1,000 coronavirus variants infections
Most Read News
5 Bangladeshis killed in Oman road crash
COVID: Country reports 291 fresh cases, 13 deaths
Mejokumar-Ek Sannyasi Raja
Police action on BNP's protest rally
bKash fraud gang member held in Bhanga
Morning sleep
Three for Cornwall as Mushfiqur gives his wicket away
Journalist Shaheen Reza Noor dies in Canada
Rail communication with Sylhet resumes
Italy's Mario Draghi to be sworn in as prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft