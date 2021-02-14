Safe internet for children

Dear Sir

There are several risk factors of using online platforms through the internet for children. We have to admit that every child has the right to get sufficient protection and safety, especially when they access different necessary platforms using the internet. It is true indeed, many children often become victims of unsafe use of internet technology due to lack of adequate protection measures.



Unscrupulous and miscreant folks have gradually been posing a serious threat to the children irrespective of sex through various online platforms associated with internet. Disregarding the periphery of personal secrecy and safety, offenders often lead the life of children into unwanted circumstances. The future of the country will certainly remain unsafe until the new generations feel safe. Therefore, a strong protection system for children in case of internet use must be ensured.



Children are the source of sacred beauty, lucid happiness and grand tranquility. Their smooth growth and development in a serene and secured atmosphere is always a prime concern. To keep our kids far away from all negativity induced by internet technology is a shared responsibility of all.



Wares Ali Khan

Narsingdi