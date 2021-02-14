

Sound environment: A fundamental right



However, the problem was that article 18A, being a part of fundamental principle of constitution, couldn't be enforced by the authority. Considering the necessity of healthy and nuisance free environment, the learned court has taken resort to the interpretation of constitution. In pursuance of it, the court, in Dr Mohiuddin Farooqui Vs Bangladesh 55 DLR (2003) interpreted the term "Right to Life" in article 32 which is one of the most vital fundamental rights at part iii of our constitution. In this case, the court held that "Right to Life" in article 32 encompasses the right to live in a healthy and serene environment. Hence, now court can judicially enforce any such rights by the application of any aggrieved party.



Unfortunately, noise pollution is such a increasing problem now that it has almost become impossible to have a sound sleep at night. Let alone the sound of car honk or that of a factory/mill, unplanned and unauthorised use of noisy instruments in residential area are now a headache to common public. Now, it has become common to play song in loud speaker box during multiple social, political and family programs. But this common usage is unknowingly causing gross offence by violating the fundamental rights of neighbours sleep or any do other activities.



Alongside with the provision of constitution, parliamentary law has been enacted to limit the usage of noise. "Noise pollution (regulation) rule, 2006" was framed for this purpose. Schedule 1 of this rule fixed the tolerable noise limit for residential area to 55 decibels at day and 45 at night, the violation of which is a liable offence under the rules. A recent analysis on noise pollution in Dhaka city shows that average sound level existing in Dhaka City is 75 decibels which is not only far beyond the audible level of human being but also impediment to our mental and psychological development.



Section 9 of the rules laid down that no individual or corporation can--for the purpose of a cultural program, concert, sports, social program--use noisy instruments such as loud speaker, mega speaker, mike, etc unless they have taken permission from the UNO or District Commissioner or Police super of the respective area. However, even though the permission is granted, the program must've taken place in an open place which is minimum a kilometre away from the residential area.



Further, the grant of permission shall not be granted beyond the period of maximum 5 hours and 10 pm. Section 18(2) laid down that if any person or institutions fail to conform to any of these provisions mentioned above, S/He shall be liable to be punished with an imprisonment not exceeding a month or with fine not exceeding five thousand taka or with both for the first offence and whereas has committed multiple offences altogether, then with imprisonment not exceeding six months or fine not exceeding ten thousand taka or both for second offence.



Now the question may arise whether any owner of the land can be made liable for using exceeding noise limit at his own land. The question is answered to the section 13 of the abovementioned rules. The section provided that if the owner of a enclosed land uses noisy instrument which causes the violation of natural audible limits, he must take proper measure to prevent the sound from going beyond his land causing inconvenience to his neighbours. Even if the sound limit doesn't cross the audible limit, it should not be unreasonable that causing physical discomfort to the occupants of the vicinity.



Solution: If any person or institutions, due to the violation of the provisions of noise pollution (regulation) rules 2006, mentioned above, suffer any physical or mental loss, s/he is entitled to sue under section 18(2) of the rules. In pursuance of instant remedy, aggrieved party can inform respective UNO or District Commissioner as soon as possible of the party using grotty noise without lawful authority causing harm to environment or person himself or residents.



Besides, accusation of public nuisance is a criminal offence under section 267 of "penal code, 1860."Nuisance is a special civil offence which occurs due to the unlawful interference to the enjoyment of property of another or physical discomfort to one's enjoyment of property. When such interference has been done in respect of public rights or people in general, it is public nuisance as well as a criminal offence.



But when such interferences has been done in respect of individuals enjoyment, it is a private nuisance which is equivalent to civil offence (Tort). The punishment in respect of public nuisance can be imprisonment or fine or both whereas in case of private nuisance is only unliquidated monetary compensations. So the remedy here is dependent on the aggrieved party under which provision s/he is going to sue.

The author is a student, Dept of Law, University of Chittagong









