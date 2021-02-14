

Myanmar military regime and Rohingya repatriation: Possible modus operandi?



Observers and civil society are worried about the future of Rohingya repatriation under the military government of Myanmar. Recent events in Myanmar are barely unprecedented. Since the Independence of Myanmar in 1948 from British rule, they experienced military rule over the decades. Direct Military rule started from 1962 and in 2011, the military junta was officially dissolved, following a 2010 general election and a nominally civilian government was formed.



Although only 25 percent of seats in parliament were granted to military, it was playing the supreme role in the government and the army held an effective veto over constitutional changes, which require the support of three-quarter of MPs. Under the elected government, the popularity of the army had only increased, as it was perceived to be both more democratically legitimate (on the surface) and attentive to the ethnocentric chauvinism that underpinned the continual state patronized persecution of the Rohingya population. This is similar to what happened in Germany after WWI, the Weimar Republic, a government led by civilian leaders. The Weimar Republic was failed because it lost popularity due to the constraints created by the military.



The Rohingya population under military rule never enjoyed full freedom in Myanmar; this minority group has been suffering from state driven persecution from the beginning. On this day, more than one million Rohingya people are living in camps inside Bangladesh. It is noteworthy that Rohingya people were persecuted by the military when a democratic government led by Aung San Suu Kyi was in power. Political analysts are assuming a possibility of repatriation under the junta government pointing out those two major Rohingya repatriations took place in the 1970s and the 1990s under a military government.



Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, professor of International Relations at the University of Dhaka, believes that the coup in Myanmar won't hamper the repatriation. "The repatriation agreement was made between two countries, not between two individuals. So, despite any change in the government, a country is bound by the terms of such an agreement," Dr Imtiaz said.



New Zealand suspended all ties with Myanmar, which is welcomed by the people of Bangladesh. US President Joe Biden condemned the military's takeover from the civilian-led government last Monday denoting it as a direct assault on the country's transition to democracy and the rule of law and threatened sanctions.



So far, Bangladesh got experienced with two tastes of foreign policies with Myanmar since the 1960s after the beginning of the Military government but both the two neighbour countries made many military conflicts over time. As a democratic country, Bangladesh always endorsed the democratic representative of Myanmar, NLD, besides; Bangladesh also tasted a sour foreign policy of Suu Kyi during the Rohingya Crisis.



During the imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2006, more than 500 Bangladeshi politicians and high officials delivered a petition in support of Suu Kyi and raised voices against the imprisonment of the NLD's top leaders. Even, after the winning of Bangladesh Awami League in the 2008 election, the prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, wholeheartedly reiterated and advocated Myanmar's pro-democracy struggle persuasively and influentially. By the time, the so-called past de facto leader of Myanmar, Suu Kyi showed another crucial complexion of her NLD government by supporting the quote-un-quote ethnic cleansing and genocide in Rakhine State.



However, bearing with 1.1 million Rohingya refugees along with their cultural, political and socio-economic pressures, Bangladesh is going through a diplomatic crisis with Myanmar over the last five years. UNSC's veto criteria caused a major dilemma for Bangladesh-- military intervention and economic sanction of UN. In the name of a humanitarian crisis, ICJ entitled it 'genocide' and permitted the relevant authorities to investigate. Eastern-world authorities' fewer concentrations and engagements made it apparent that the Rohingya issue is nothing but a politics, to them, let alone a humanitarian crisis.



Focusing on the geopolitical strategy of these both south Asian countries, Myanmar is positioning in a healthy side of the South-China Sea where China and US, both two powerful countries have politics and interests to play and get. From this perspective, China would never play an opposite role against Myanmar Junta as it gets enormous support from Tatmadaw. China will get easy access to Indian via Myanmar. It is very crucial for China to avoid the Strait of Malacca in case of any conflict. This geopolitical advantage of Myanmar will bring a bunch of supports for Tatmadaw and China will never miss this opportunity to expand its naval power in the South-China Sea.



Bangladesh-China economic relation got a stronger shape over the years but China may discard the truthfulness and candour of this relation for upholding its interest in Myanmar. Now, it has become very difficult for Bangladesh foreign policymakers to deal with a military government to discuss the Rohingya repatriation. On the one side, a democratic government runs a country and on the other side, a military government runs the other country. Two regimes will shape their foreign policy according to their regimes and government systems but the repatriation should not be delayed.



Focusing on the 'protracted refugees situations or warehoused refugees', these situations might bring a hazardous impact in the social, economic, and political stability of Bangladesh from the Rohingya perspective and if they become ultimate 'forgotten refugees', this south Asian developing country must be sunk in a greater social and political instability than what was with Biharis in 1972.



It is true that the military government has initiated repatriations in the past, but in this situation, maximum pressure from the international community is necessary not to delay repatriation. The same repatriation could happen now if the military junta wants to ease some international pressure by taking back the refugees. Bangladesh should keep raising the Rohingya issue in international forums. Gambia sued Myanmar for persecution in ICJ (International Court of Justice), Bangladesh should keep eye on that too.



Gladstone perfectly said that "Justice delayed, is justice denied". It is very difficult to say, that the repatriation will take place during this military regime, based on the last two repatriations, but this modus operandi must be accelerated and noticed as soon as possible from the pressure-create groups of national and international level.

The writers are students,

Department of International

Relations, University of Dhaka







After repeatedly opposing the result of the November general election over the past few months, the armed forces in Myanmar overthrown the government, led by National League for Democracy (NLD). The recent military coup in Myanmar is posing a great threat to Rohingya repatriation, which has been a burning issue for Bangladesh for years. Back in the year 2017, Rohingya, a religious and ethnic minority group of Myanmar crossed the border and took shelter in Bangladesh in numbers, because of the Genocide that took place in Rakhine province.Observers and civil society are worried about the future of Rohingya repatriation under the military government of Myanmar. Recent events in Myanmar are barely unprecedented. Since the Independence of Myanmar in 1948 from British rule, they experienced military rule over the decades. Direct Military rule started from 1962 and in 2011, the military junta was officially dissolved, following a 2010 general election and a nominally civilian government was formed.Although only 25 percent of seats in parliament were granted to military, it was playing the supreme role in the government and the army held an effective veto over constitutional changes, which require the support of three-quarter of MPs. Under the elected government, the popularity of the army had only increased, as it was perceived to be both more democratically legitimate (on the surface) and attentive to the ethnocentric chauvinism that underpinned the continual state patronized persecution of the Rohingya population. This is similar to what happened in Germany after WWI, the Weimar Republic, a government led by civilian leaders. The Weimar Republic was failed because it lost popularity due to the constraints created by the military.The Rohingya population under military rule never enjoyed full freedom in Myanmar; this minority group has been suffering from state driven persecution from the beginning. On this day, more than one million Rohingya people are living in camps inside Bangladesh. It is noteworthy that Rohingya people were persecuted by the military when a democratic government led by Aung San Suu Kyi was in power. Political analysts are assuming a possibility of repatriation under the junta government pointing out those two major Rohingya repatriations took place in the 1970s and the 1990s under a military government.Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, professor of International Relations at the University of Dhaka, believes that the coup in Myanmar won't hamper the repatriation. "The repatriation agreement was made between two countries, not between two individuals. So, despite any change in the government, a country is bound by the terms of such an agreement," Dr Imtiaz said.New Zealand suspended all ties with Myanmar, which is welcomed by the people of Bangladesh. US President Joe Biden condemned the military's takeover from the civilian-led government last Monday denoting it as a direct assault on the country's transition to democracy and the rule of law and threatened sanctions.So far, Bangladesh got experienced with two tastes of foreign policies with Myanmar since the 1960s after the beginning of the Military government but both the two neighbour countries made many military conflicts over time. As a democratic country, Bangladesh always endorsed the democratic representative of Myanmar, NLD, besides; Bangladesh also tasted a sour foreign policy of Suu Kyi during the Rohingya Crisis.During the imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2006, more than 500 Bangladeshi politicians and high officials delivered a petition in support of Suu Kyi and raised voices against the imprisonment of the NLD's top leaders. Even, after the winning of Bangladesh Awami League in the 2008 election, the prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, wholeheartedly reiterated and advocated Myanmar's pro-democracy struggle persuasively and influentially. By the time, the so-called past de facto leader of Myanmar, Suu Kyi showed another crucial complexion of her NLD government by supporting the quote-un-quote ethnic cleansing and genocide in Rakhine State.However, bearing with 1.1 million Rohingya refugees along with their cultural, political and socio-economic pressures, Bangladesh is going through a diplomatic crisis with Myanmar over the last five years. UNSC's veto criteria caused a major dilemma for Bangladesh-- military intervention and economic sanction of UN. In the name of a humanitarian crisis, ICJ entitled it 'genocide' and permitted the relevant authorities to investigate. Eastern-world authorities' fewer concentrations and engagements made it apparent that the Rohingya issue is nothing but a politics, to them, let alone a humanitarian crisis.Focusing on the geopolitical strategy of these both south Asian countries, Myanmar is positioning in a healthy side of the South-China Sea where China and US, both two powerful countries have politics and interests to play and get. From this perspective, China would never play an opposite role against Myanmar Junta as it gets enormous support from Tatmadaw. China will get easy access to Indian via Myanmar. It is very crucial for China to avoid the Strait of Malacca in case of any conflict. This geopolitical advantage of Myanmar will bring a bunch of supports for Tatmadaw and China will never miss this opportunity to expand its naval power in the South-China Sea.Bangladesh-China economic relation got a stronger shape over the years but China may discard the truthfulness and candour of this relation for upholding its interest in Myanmar. Now, it has become very difficult for Bangladesh foreign policymakers to deal with a military government to discuss the Rohingya repatriation. On the one side, a democratic government runs a country and on the other side, a military government runs the other country. Two regimes will shape their foreign policy according to their regimes and government systems but the repatriation should not be delayed.Focusing on the 'protracted refugees situations or warehoused refugees', these situations might bring a hazardous impact in the social, economic, and political stability of Bangladesh from the Rohingya perspective and if they become ultimate 'forgotten refugees', this south Asian developing country must be sunk in a greater social and political instability than what was with Biharis in 1972.It is true that the military government has initiated repatriations in the past, but in this situation, maximum pressure from the international community is necessary not to delay repatriation. The same repatriation could happen now if the military junta wants to ease some international pressure by taking back the refugees. Bangladesh should keep raising the Rohingya issue in international forums. Gambia sued Myanmar for persecution in ICJ (International Court of Justice), Bangladesh should keep eye on that too.Gladstone perfectly said that "Justice delayed, is justice denied". It is very difficult to say, that the repatriation will take place during this military regime, based on the last two repatriations, but this modus operandi must be accelerated and noticed as soon as possible from the pressure-create groups of national and international level.The writers are students,Department of InternationalRelations, University of Dhaka