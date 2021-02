GOMOSTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Feb 13: A sexagenarian woman drowned in a river in Gomostapur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Taraful Begum, 65, was the daughter of Kantu Moral, a resident of Gopalnagar village in the upazila.

The incident took place in the Mohananda River in Gouripur Village under Boalia Union of the upazila in the morning while she was bathing in it.