Dhaka mosque khadem found dead at Raipura

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, Feb 13: The body of a khadem of a mosque was recovered from the Arial Khan River in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday after 23 hours of his missing.

Deceased Maulana Enamul Haque Munshi, 30, was the son of late Delwar Munshi of Sirajnagar Nayachar Village under Adiabad Union in the upazila. He was a khadem at a mosque in Baridhara of Dhaka.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Enamul Haque went to the river to have bath on Friday morning. Since then he had been missing.

Being informed, two teams of divers from Tongi and Raipura Fire Service stations jointly conducted a search drive in the river on Saturday morning and recovered his body after about half an hour of effort.

Adiabad Union Parishad Chairman Hazi Selim and Tongi Fire Service Leader Nazim Uddin Moral confirmed the incident.



