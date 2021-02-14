4 unnatural deaths in four districts

Four people including two women died and two others injured in separate unnatural incidents in four districts- Moulvibazar, Meherpur, Narayanganj, and Sherpur, in four days.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A woman died after a tree fell on her in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Lalmoti Vanu, 50, wife of Abdur Razzaque in Chhatakchhara area. She was the mother of six children.

The deceased's family sources said the forest department workers were cutting trees in the Kalachhara forest in the morning. At one stage, a tree fell on Lalmoti, which left her critically injured.

She was taken to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalganj Police Station (PS) Sohel Rana confirmed the incident, adding that a complaint was lodged in this connection.

MEHERPUR: A housewife died and two others were injured as a tree fell on them in Gangni Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Nasia Khatun, wife of Abdul Khaleq of Saharbati Village in the upazila.

The injured are Sahera and Tajul of the same village.

Saharbati Union Parishad Chairman Golam Faruq said some woodcutters were cutting down trees near Abdul Khaleq's house in the area at noon.

At that time, a tree fell on the trio accidentally.

Following this, Nasia died on the spot and two others received injuries.

The injured were rushed to Kushtia Medical College Hospital.

Gangni PS OC Bazlur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken in this connection.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A boy died after falling from the roof of a four-storey building in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Friday while flying kite.

Deceased Asadul Islam, 10, was the son Iqbal Hossain, a resident of Ekdala area in Sadar Upazila of Sirajganj District. He lived with his family members in a rented house in Chinish area under Mograpara Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Sonargaon PS OC Rafiqul Islam said he along with other boys were flying kite on the roof of an under construction building in the afternoon. Suddenly, he slipped down and fell on the ground, which left him critically injured.

The injured boy was immediately taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A labourer died unnaturally while lifting sand in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ripon Mia, 30, son of late Harmuj Ali, a resident of Andarupara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Ripon along with other labourers was lifting sand illegally from the Chelakhali River in Burunga Porabari area at around 7pm.

At one stage, a large portion of sand fell on Ripon.

As the co-workers failed to rescue him, they informed the local fire service personnel.

Being informed, the fire fire fighters recovered his body.







