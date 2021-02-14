Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched       
Home Countryside

Flower prices go up in Bogura

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Feb 13: Flower sales are on the rise in the district on the occasion of Valentine's Day and first day of Falgun (first Bangla month of spring).   
These two festive days are going to be celebrated today (Sunday) in Bogura like elsewhere of the country.
According to field sources, flower sales have already got momentum in the district. Teenagers are showing their enthusiasm to celebrate the days.
Owner of Mukti & Tushar flower shop Sebahan Mia said, Valentine's Day and spring will be celebrated by teenagers in fanfare despite corona               pandemic.  
People were seen thronging different flower shops on Saturday.
A shopper Mithu Mia said, they passed a long idle time due to corona counting losses. He hoped they will be able to recoup their losses by a little bit.
Owner of Swapner Thikana flower shop, Abu Sayed said, flower sales might go up manifold on Sunday; corona pandemic cannot keep celebrators in houses.
Already, flower prices have shot up. One piece of red rose is selling at Tk 20. It was selling at Tk 3-8 in the last year.
Gerbera and gladiolus are selling at Tk 20 per piece; per 1,000 marigolds are selling at Tk 400.
Other varieties are also selling in increased prices. Traders are hoping good sales.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woman drowns at Gomostapur
Dhaka mosque khadem found dead at Raipura
The photo shows three girls taking preparation in a flower shop in Bogura
Shimul (red silk cotton) flowers appear in trees along with the advent of spring
4 unnatural deaths in four districts
Flower prices go up in Bogura
World Betar Day observed in Rajshahi
12 nabbed with drugs in three districts


Latest News
BNP candidate quits Faridganj municipal polls
3 killed as as bus rams easy-bike in Khulna
PM: Other countries also offering vaccines
Bangladesh scores 78/3 against West Indies
Truck plunges into ditch; driver killed
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Man 'beaten' by brother over land dispute
Cocktail blasts at polling centre in Sonaimuri; three hurt
Newly-married couple burnt alive in Pirojpur fire
US records nearly 1,000 coronavirus variants infections
Most Read News
5 Bangladeshis killed in Oman road crash
COVID: Country reports 291 fresh cases, 13 deaths
Mejokumar-Ek Sannyasi Raja
Police action on BNP's protest rally
bKash fraud gang member held in Bhanga
Morning sleep
Three for Cornwall as Mushfiqur gives his wicket away
Journalist Shaheen Reza Noor dies in Canada
Rail communication with Sylhet resumes
Italy's Mario Draghi to be sworn in as prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft