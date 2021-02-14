Flower prices go up in Bogura

BOGURA, Feb 13: Flower sales are on the rise in the district on the occasion of Valentine's Day and first day of Falgun (first Bangla month of spring).

These two festive days are going to be celebrated today (Sunday) in Bogura like elsewhere of the country.

According to field sources, flower sales have already got momentum in the district. Teenagers are showing their enthusiasm to celebrate the days.

Owner of Mukti & Tushar flower shop Sebahan Mia said, Valentine's Day and spring will be celebrated by teenagers in fanfare despite corona pandemic.

People were seen thronging different flower shops on Saturday.

A shopper Mithu Mia said, they passed a long idle time due to corona counting losses. He hoped they will be able to recoup their losses by a little bit.

Owner of Swapner Thikana flower shop, Abu Sayed said, flower sales might go up manifold on Sunday; corona pandemic cannot keep celebrators in houses.

Already, flower prices have shot up. One piece of red rose is selling at Tk 20. It was selling at Tk 3-8 in the last year.

Gerbera and gladiolus are selling at Tk 20 per piece; per 1,000 marigolds are selling at Tk 400.

Other varieties are also selling in increased prices. Traders are hoping good sales.





