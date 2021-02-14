World Betar Day observed in Rajshahi



Rajshahi Betar Station observed the World Betar day on its office premises in the city on Saturday amid much enthusiasm. photo: observer

The day was observed with the theme "New World, New Radio" this year.

To mark the day, Rajshahi Betar Station organised a discussion meeting on its office premises in the city.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique was present as chief guest while Regional Director of Bangladesh Betar Hassan Akhter presided over the meeting. Dean of Rajshahi Science and Technology University Professor Saifuddin Chowdhury and former principal of Rajshahi Court Degree College Professor Shafiqur Rahman, among others, also spoke at the programme.





RAJSHAHI, Feb 13: The World Betar Day-2021 was observed in the district on Saturday with much enthusiasm as elsewhere in the world.The day was observed with the theme "New World, New Radio" this year.To mark the day, Rajshahi Betar Station organised a discussion meeting on its office premises in the city.Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique was present as chief guest while Regional Director of Bangladesh Betar Hassan Akhter presided over the meeting. Dean of Rajshahi Science and Technology University Professor Saifuddin Chowdhury and former principal of Rajshahi Court Degree College Professor Shafiqur Rahman, among others, also spoke at the programme.