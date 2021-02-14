12 nabbed with drugs in three districts

Twelve people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Pabna, Sirajganj and Natore, in four days.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: Police detained three people along with 15 grams of heroin from Ishwardi Upazila in the district on Friday afternoon.

The detained persons are Ashraful Islam, Aynul Rahman, and Masudur Rahman Masum.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Gokulnagar Village in the afternoon and detained them along with the heroine.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Ishwardi Police Station (PS) in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: Six people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in the district in two days.

Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested five people with 1,000 yaba tablets and 5kg of hemp in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: Monirul Islam, 42, son of late Sonaullah of Char Mukimpur Viilage, and Abdul Mannan Pramanik, 35, son of Abdul Majid Pramanik of Tamai Uttarpara Village in Belkuchi Upazila; and Shamim Hossain, 35, son of late Sabed Ali of Char Randhanibari Village under Saidabad Union in Sadar Upazila of the district; and Habibur Rahman, 38, and Riazul Islam Bura, 45, hailed from Adityamari Village in Lalmonirhat District.

DB police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested Monirul, Abdul Mannan and Shamim with 1,000 yaba tablets from Mulibari Check Post under Saidabad Union in Sadar Upazila at night.

In another drive, DB police members arrested Habibur and Riazul with 5kg of hemp from a Dhaka-bound bus in Hatikumrul Golchattar area under Salanga PS.

District DB Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incidents, adding that the arrested were sent to jail on Friday morning following court order.

Earlier, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a young man with 300 yaba tablets from Tarash Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Md Abu Taher, 35, a resident of Khakradah Village in Gurudaspur Upazila of Natore.

RAB-12 Special Company Acting Commander Muhammad Mahiuddin Miraj confirmed the matter in a press release on Thursday noon.

According to the press release, on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Islampur Kuchiapara Bazar area on Wednesday night and arrested Abu Taher with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Tarash PS in this connection, the press release added.

NATORE: Three people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Gurudaspur and Naldanga upazilas of the district in two days.

Police, in a drive arrested two people with 5kg of hemp and 43 bottles of phensedyl from Gurudaspur Upazila on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are Md Khoyaz Ali Mondal, a resident of Islampur area in Kushtia, and Jamidul Mondal of Barguna District.

Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdur Razzak said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kachikata Toll Plaza area at night and arrested the duo with the hemp and phensedyl.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail, the OC added.

Earlier, police arrested a man with 5gm of heroin from Naldanga Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Abdul Alim Sheikh, 40, son of late Mokbul Sheikh, a resident of Pashchim Madhnagar Katcharypara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Madhnagar Bazar area at night and arrested Alim Sheikh with heroin.

Naldanga PS OC Md Nazrul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.





