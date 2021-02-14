Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched       
Home Countryside

Bhandaria Press Club gets new body

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, Feb 13: The new committee of Bhandaria Press Club was formed in the upazila of the district on Friday.  
Md Mirzul Islam Miraz, correspondent of the Daily Pirojpurer Khantha, was elected president and Md Shfiqual Islam Milon of the Daily Jugantar general secretary.
Other office-bearers are:  Ahesum Hawlader, Hasan Imam and Md Miraz Mahamud Mithu (vice-presidents), Md Mamun Hossain (joint secretary), Md Abul Kalam (treasurer), Md Shahjahan Hossain (sports and cultural secretary), and Md Tarikul Islam (information technology secretary).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woman drowns at Gomostapur
Dhaka mosque khadem found dead at Raipura
The photo shows three girls taking preparation in a flower shop in Bogura
Shimul (red silk cotton) flowers appear in trees along with the advent of spring
4 unnatural deaths in four districts
Flower prices go up in Bogura
World Betar Day observed in Rajshahi
12 nabbed with drugs in three districts


Latest News
BNP candidate quits Faridganj municipal polls
3 killed as as bus rams easy-bike in Khulna
PM: Other countries also offering vaccines
Bangladesh scores 78/3 against West Indies
Truck plunges into ditch; driver killed
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Man 'beaten' by brother over land dispute
Cocktail blasts at polling centre in Sonaimuri; three hurt
Newly-married couple burnt alive in Pirojpur fire
US records nearly 1,000 coronavirus variants infections
Most Read News
5 Bangladeshis killed in Oman road crash
COVID: Country reports 291 fresh cases, 13 deaths
Mejokumar-Ek Sannyasi Raja
Police action on BNP's protest rally
bKash fraud gang member held in Bhanga
Morning sleep
Three for Cornwall as Mushfiqur gives his wicket away
Journalist Shaheen Reza Noor dies in Canada
Rail communication with Sylhet resumes
Italy's Mario Draghi to be sworn in as prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft