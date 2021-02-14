Bhandaria Press Club gets new body

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, Feb 13: The new committee of Bhandaria Press Club was formed in the upazila of the district on Friday.

Md Mirzul Islam Miraz, correspondent of the Daily Pirojpurer Khantha, was elected president and Md Shfiqual Islam Milon of the Daily Jugantar general secretary.

Other office-bearers are: Ahesum Hawlader, Hasan Imam and Md Miraz Mahamud Mithu (vice-presidents), Md Mamun Hossain (joint secretary), Md Abul Kalam (treasurer), Md Shahjahan Hossain (sports and cultural secretary), and Md Tarikul Islam (information technology secretary).







