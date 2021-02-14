Livestock sector suffers setback in southern region

BARISHAL, Feb 13: Livestock sector in southern region has failed to achieve expected growth during the last few years.

According to field sources, various hindrances and lack of proper government services are hampering expected development in this sector. The hindrances included high prices of feed and inadequate treatment system.

The livestock sector suffered setback one after another due to Sidr, Aila, Mahase, and Amphan cyclones.

The sources at the Department of Livestock Services (DLS), the condition of the sector has been vulnerable due to manpower crisis.

Despite the vulnerability, the southern region is producing surplus milk, egg, and meat.

Per capita treatment expenditure in the livestock sector is less than 50 paisa in the region. Egg, milk and meat of the region are meeting demands of different districts of the country.

Like other parts of the country, the contribution of the livestock sector is huge to socio-economic development.

Natural disasters are halting progress in the livestock in entire southern region including Barishal.

Poultry feed prices increased manifold in the last few years. Investment in the livestock sector is being halted; existing farms are at risk.

Even investments by public-private banks and financial institutions in poultry and cattle farms are not remarkable. Rather, their investments in these sectors are almost zero.

Very limited investments by state-owned banks are not making any positive impact on developing these sectors.

According to livestock experts, there is a huge potential of livestock sector in southern region. According to latest data of Barishal Divisional DLS, a total of 10.67 lakh metric tons (MT) of milk was produced in about 1,32,000 square kilometre area in 42 upazilas of southern region's six districts in the last fiscal year. The demand of milk in this region was 7.59 lakh MT. As a result, the surplus milk was over 3.08 MT.

During the last fiscal year, the meat production was 8.06 MT against the demand of 3.64 MT. The surplus was 4.42 MT.

The egg production was 209.27 crore MT against the demand of 86.58 crore MT. The surplus was over 123 crore MT.

There are many poultry farms in about 4,500 villages of southern region.

Besides, over 2 crore hens, over 83 lakh ducks, about 33 lakh cows, 2.5 lakh buffaloes, about 11,67,000 goats, about one lakh ewes, and more than 15 lakh pigeons are being reared at the farmers' level.

Since the last year, the demand for sacrificial animals has been met locally in the region.





