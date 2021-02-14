Video
Foreign News

Rouhani warns of virus ‘4th wave’

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021

TEHRAN, Feb 13: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani warned Saturday of a Covid-19 "fourth wave" as cases rise in certain areas of the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the pandemic.
"This is a warning for all of us," Rouhani said in televised remarks.
He said some cities in the southwestern province of Khuzestan were now "red" -- the highest on Iran's colour-coded risk level -- after weeks of low alert levels across the country.
"This means the beginning of moving towards the fourth wave. We all have to be vigilant to prevent this," Rouhani added.
The country of more than 80 million people has lost close to 59,000 lives out of more than 1.5 million cases of Covid infection.    -AFP



