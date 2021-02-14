Video
Mario Draghi Italy's new PM

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Mario Draghi Italy’s new PM

Mario Draghi Italy’s new PM

ROME, Feb 13: Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi was formally sworn in as Italy's new prime minister on Saturday, against the backdrop of the deadly coronavirus pandemic and a crippling recession.
The appointment of the 73-year-old known as "Super Mario" capped weeks of political instability for the country still in the grips of the health crisis that has killed more than 93,000 people.  
"I swear to be loyal to the Republic," recited Draghi, as he stood before President Sergio Mattarella in the ornate presidential palace in a ceremony broadcast live on television.    -AFP


