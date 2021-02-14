Video
Sunday, 14 February, 2021
Foreign News

India fears another flash flood from new Himalayan lake

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Feb 13: A newly formed Himalayan lake raised fears Friday of another flash flood above a disaster-hit valley in northern India, prompting authorities to conduct helicopter surveys and send a team on a 16-hour climb to investigate.
Thirty-eight people died and 166 are still missing, state disaster officials said, after a barrage of water and debris hurtled down the valley in the northern state of Uttarakhand with terrifying speed and force on Sunday, obliterating roads and bridges and smashing through dams.
The flash flood on the Rishiganga river is thought have been triggered by a chunk of glacier breaking off, or a glacial lake -- formed when a glacier retreats -- bursting its banks.
Glaciers are receding fast in the region due to global warming.
On Thursday, geologists said that a new lake had formed near the same river.
Naresh Rana, a geologist at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, released a video shot in the area, in which he pointed out the location of the lake and said "this means that the Rishiganga will breach again".
Satellite images and a helicopter survey had confirmed the presence of the lake, senior local police official Ashok Kumar said.     -AFP


