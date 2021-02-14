Video
Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:30 PM
Duterte tells US ‘you have to pay’ if it wants to keep troop deal

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

MANILA, Feb 13: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the United States must pay if it wants to keep a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with his country that is central to U.S. strategy in Asia.
Duterte, a firebrand nationalist who openly disapproves of the long-standing U.S. military alliance, unilaterally cancelled the Visiting Force Agreement last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa.
The withdrawal period has been twice extended, however, to create what Philippine officials say is a window for better terms to be agreed.
Speaking to Philippine troops on Friday after inspecting newly acquired air assets, Duterte said: "I'd like to put on notice if there is an American agent here, from now on, you want the Visiting Forces Agreement done? You have to pay.
"It is a shared a responsibility, but your share of responsibility does not come free, after all, when the war breaks out we all pay," Duterte said, alluding to Washington and Beijing stepping up military activities in the South China Sea. Duterte did not elaborate, or say how much U.S. should pay. The U.S. embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his remarks.    -REUTERS


