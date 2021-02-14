

J&K will get statehood at appropriate time: Amit

Responding to claims that passing an amendment to the 2019 bill - which split the former state into two union territories after Article 370 was withdrawn - meant the centre had no intention of restoring statehood, a furious Shah said he had "clarified the intentions" of the bill.

"Many MPs said bringing the amendment means J&K won't get statehood. I am piloting the bill, I brought it. I have clarified the intentions. Nowhere is it written that Jammu and Kashmir won't get statehood. Where are you drawing this conclusion from?" Shah asked of the opposition.

"I have said in this House and I say it again - this bill has got nothing to do with the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir. Statehood will be given... at an appropriate time," Shah stressed.

On Monday Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad said: "You (Mr Shah) had promised that statehood will be restored....But this bill creates suspicion government wants to keep J&K as a union territory."

The J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill seeks to merge the J&K cadre of all-India services officers with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

The Home Minister also criticised the opposition - particularly the Congress - for seeking answers over promises made as J&K's special status was withdrawn, but failing to provide any of their own. -PTI







