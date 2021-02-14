IAFM to host virtual workshop on film sound design

International Academy of Film and Media (IAFM) is going to arrange a weeklong workshop on 'Sound Design for Cinema' from February 18 to 27.

The virtual workshop will be held between 9:00pm-11:00pm, says a press release.

Shabhashis Roy, a Pune Film Institute instructor, is the resource person of the workshop. Highly experienced sound designer and scholar prepared the curriculum of the workshop.

Beside in depth knowledge on sound design, participants will be provided with all presentations, notes, recorded audio files and certificate.

A team of best performers, determined by the trainer, will be allowed to make a sound based film. Interested participants are requested to visit the official facebook page of IAFM https://www.facebook.com/iafm.edu.bd/ and event page link https://www.facebook. com/events/248653676768208/. For further information, say hello to- 01732988079, 01797099545.

