Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched       
Home News

Cured C-19 patients cross 15,100 mark in Rangpur

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Feb 13: The number of cured coronavirus (COVID-19) patients has crossed the 15,100 mark in Rangpur division where the infection rate continues declining and recovery rate rising during the last two months.
Health officials said 19 more coronavirus infected patients recovered on Friday raising their total number to 15,103 out of total 15,794 infected patients with the average recovery rate of 95.62 percent.
The 15,103 recovered patients include 3,664 of Rangpur, 759 of Panchagarh, 1,295 of Nilphamari, 947 of Lalmonirhat, 974 of Kurigram, 1,443 of Thakurgaon, 4,587 of Dinajpur and 1,434 of Gaibandha districts.
"Meanwhile, only two new patients were reported after testing 90 samples as the daily infection rate was 2.22 percent in the division on Friday," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr.  ZA Siddiqui said.
Earlier, the daily COVID-19 infection rates were 1.86 percent on Thursday, 1.77 percent on Wednesday, 2.93 percent on Tuesday, 0.68 percent on Monday and 3.85 percent on Sunday last in the division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IAFM to host virtual workshop on film sound design
Cured C-19 patients cross 15,100 mark in Rangpur
IU holds seminar on 'Social Degradation and Terrorism'
Why Canada is falling behind in Covid vaccinations
A Master's relentless fight for justice in Thakurgaon
Unibator programme draws huge response from youths
63 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
63,664 people vaccinated so far in Rajshahi div


Latest News
BNP candidate quits Faridganj municipal polls
3 killed as as bus rams easy-bike in Khulna
PM: Other countries also offering vaccines
Bangladesh scores 78/3 against West Indies
Truck plunges into ditch; driver killed
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Man 'beaten' by brother over land dispute
Cocktail blasts at polling centre in Sonaimuri; three hurt
Newly-married couple burnt alive in Pirojpur fire
US records nearly 1,000 coronavirus variants infections
Most Read News
5 Bangladeshis killed in Oman road crash
COVID: Country reports 291 fresh cases, 13 deaths
Mejokumar-Ek Sannyasi Raja
Police action on BNP's protest rally
bKash fraud gang member held in Bhanga
Morning sleep
Three for Cornwall as Mushfiqur gives his wicket away
Journalist Shaheen Reza Noor dies in Canada
Rail communication with Sylhet resumes
Italy's Mario Draghi to be sworn in as prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft