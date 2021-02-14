Cured C-19 patients cross 15,100 mark in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Feb 13: The number of cured coronavirus (COVID-19) patients has crossed the 15,100 mark in Rangpur division where the infection rate continues declining and recovery rate rising during the last two months.

Health officials said 19 more coronavirus infected patients recovered on Friday raising their total number to 15,103 out of total 15,794 infected patients with the average recovery rate of 95.62 percent.

The 15,103 recovered patients include 3,664 of Rangpur, 759 of Panchagarh, 1,295 of Nilphamari, 947 of Lalmonirhat, 974 of Kurigram, 1,443 of Thakurgaon, 4,587 of Dinajpur and 1,434 of Gaibandha districts.

"Meanwhile, only two new patients were reported after testing 90 samples as the daily infection rate was 2.22 percent in the division on Friday," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said.

Earlier, the daily COVID-19 infection rates were 1.86 percent on Thursday, 1.77 percent on Wednesday, 2.93 percent on Tuesday, 0.68 percent on Monday and 3.85 percent on Sunday last in the division.







