Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:29 PM
Home News

IU holds seminar on 'Social Degradation and Terrorism'

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

A day-long PhD Seminar on 'The Role of State in Preventing Social Degradation and Terrorism: Islamic Perspective' was held at Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia on Saturday.
Al-Hadith and Islamic Studies department of the university arranged the programme at the seminar room of Theology and Islamic Studies faculty on the campus around 11:30am.
Al-Hadith and Islamic Studies department chairman Professor Dr Syed Maksudur Rahman presided over the seminar while Professor Dr M Solaiman, dean of the Theology and Islamic Studies faculty, was present as the chief guest.
Professor Dr M Jakir Hossain, Professor Dr A H M Nurul Islam of the same department addressed the seminar as the discussants while over 50 teachers of various departments participated.
PhD fellow M Shoriful Islam presented his research article at the seminar supervised by the Professor Dr Moinul Haque of the Al- Hadith department.
While addressing the seminar, the fellow noticed various way to protect the society from degradation and others terrorism according to Quran and Hadith.     -BSS


