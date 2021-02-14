Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched       
Home News

A Master's relentless fight for justice in Thakurgaon

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

A Master's relentless fight for justice in Thakurgaon

A Master's relentless fight for justice in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Feb 13: Many people who are passionate about their subject go into teaching, despite the relatively low salaries. They have only one expectation, they will be taken care of in retirement through their pension. But in some cases, that expectation doesn't get fulfilled.
Meet 75-year-old Joynal Master, one such former teacher. Many of his students have succeeded in all spheres of life, but this ex-headmaster of Khoribari High School in Thakurgaon's Sadar upazila is struggling to make ends meet in the evening of his life, as his decades-old legal battle against the school management drags on.
Years back, he had filed a case against the school management for sacking him "without any valid reasons".
While a high-profile case would hog media limelight on the first day itself, Joynal Master's grinding legal battle has left in its wake a trail of sufferings. The former headmaster has no roof over his head and no proper clothes to wear. And often he is forced to sleep on an empty stomach. Many a time, local people give him food.
"Living like this is nothing better than death," the former school teacher said who recently tracked him down near an abandoned office of the Water Development Board beside the Buribadh. He has taken refuge in this deserted office as the district reels under cold.
Joynal Master, in fact, relocated to Thakurgaon from Mymensingh after bagging a teacher's job at a local primary school some 50 years back. Later he was invited by the Khoribari High School management to join the institute as its head master. He was, however, sacked by the school committee "on some arbitrary grounds".
Years slipped by and judges who would have been in their teenage years at the time he had lodged the case, came and went. But the case drags on.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IAFM to host virtual workshop on film sound design
Cured C-19 patients cross 15,100 mark in Rangpur
IU holds seminar on 'Social Degradation and Terrorism'
Why Canada is falling behind in Covid vaccinations
A Master's relentless fight for justice in Thakurgaon
Unibator programme draws huge response from youths
63 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
63,664 people vaccinated so far in Rajshahi div


Latest News
BNP candidate quits Faridganj municipal polls
3 killed as as bus rams easy-bike in Khulna
PM: Other countries also offering vaccines
Bangladesh scores 78/3 against West Indies
Truck plunges into ditch; driver killed
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Man 'beaten' by brother over land dispute
Cocktail blasts at polling centre in Sonaimuri; three hurt
Newly-married couple burnt alive in Pirojpur fire
US records nearly 1,000 coronavirus variants infections
Most Read News
5 Bangladeshis killed in Oman road crash
COVID: Country reports 291 fresh cases, 13 deaths
Mejokumar-Ek Sannyasi Raja
Police action on BNP's protest rally
bKash fraud gang member held in Bhanga
Morning sleep
Three for Cornwall as Mushfiqur gives his wicket away
Journalist Shaheen Reza Noor dies in Canada
Rail communication with Sylhet resumes
Italy's Mario Draghi to be sworn in as prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft