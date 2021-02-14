Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched       
Home Sports

Rajshahi clinch Bangabandhu Inter-district Basketball title

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Rajshahi district team clinched title of the Bangabandhu Inter-district U-16 Basketball championship beating Gazipur district team by 44-32 points in the final held on Saturday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur.
The winners' led the first half by 23-13 points.
Ripon was the highest scorer with 18 points while Rahat supported him with 12 points for Rajshahi. Mahin scored 13 points while Safi scored 8 points for Gazipur.
Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) president Dr. Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin was the chief guest in the final and distributed the prizes.
BBF vice president Moinul Ahsan Monju, BBF general secretary and South Asian Basketball Association's ecretary general AK Sarkar, BBF joint secretary Khairul Alam Farhad, BBF treasurer Wasif Ali and BBF member and media committee's member secretary Ranjit Chandra Das, were among others, present in the prize distribution ceremony.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern Munich win race to sign Leipzig defender Upamecano
Nadal to continue 21st Slam chase in empty arena
Club World Cup highlights challenges still in store for Qatar ahead of 2022
Fever pitch in Chennai as cricket-mad India fans return for second Test
Barty brings the noise as crowd-less Australian Open falls quiet
Swadhinata KS, Wanderers post wins in BCL
Rajshahi clinch Bangabandhu Inter-district Basketball title
Dhaka Abahani return to winning streak


Latest News
BNP candidate quits Faridganj municipal polls
3 killed as as bus rams easy-bike in Khulna
PM: Other countries also offering vaccines
Bangladesh scores 78/3 against West Indies
Truck plunges into ditch; driver killed
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Man 'beaten' by brother over land dispute
Cocktail blasts at polling centre in Sonaimuri; three hurt
Newly-married couple burnt alive in Pirojpur fire
US records nearly 1,000 coronavirus variants infections
Most Read News
5 Bangladeshis killed in Oman road crash
COVID: Country reports 291 fresh cases, 13 deaths
Mejokumar-Ek Sannyasi Raja
Police action on BNP's protest rally
bKash fraud gang member held in Bhanga
Morning sleep
Three for Cornwall as Mushfiqur gives his wicket away
Journalist Shaheen Reza Noor dies in Canada
Rail communication with Sylhet resumes
Italy's Mario Draghi to be sworn in as prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft