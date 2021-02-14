Rajshahi clinch Bangabandhu Inter-district Basketball title

Rajshahi district team clinched title of the Bangabandhu Inter-district U-16 Basketball championship beating Gazipur district team by 44-32 points in the final held on Saturday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur.

The winners' led the first half by 23-13 points.

Ripon was the highest scorer with 18 points while Rahat supported him with 12 points for Rajshahi. Mahin scored 13 points while Safi scored 8 points for Gazipur.

Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) president Dr. Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin was the chief guest in the final and distributed the prizes.

BBF vice president Moinul Ahsan Monju, BBF general secretary and South Asian Basketball Association's ecretary general AK Sarkar, BBF joint secretary Khairul Alam Farhad, BBF treasurer Wasif Ali and BBF member and media committee's member secretary Ranjit Chandra Das, were among others, present in the prize distribution ceremony. -BSS





