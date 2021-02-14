Video
Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:28 PM
Home Sports

Dhaka Abahani return to winning streak

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

A crucial moment of the match between Abahani Limited, Dhaka and Arambagh Krira Sangha in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football held on Saturday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. photo: BFF

Abahani Limited, Dhaka, returned winning streak in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football when they dumped all-losers Arambagh Krira Sangha by 4-0 goals in the one-sided affairs held on Saturday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
In the day's match, Brazilian forward Francisco Wagsley struck twice while Afghan defender Masih Saighani and substitute midfielder Dipok Roy supported him with a lone goal each to secure Abahani's emphatic victory on the day.
Francisco opened an account scoring the first goal for Abahani in the 31st minute while he doubled the lead scoring his second goal in the 43rd minute of the match.
After the resumption, Masih Saighani further widened the Abahani's margin scoring the third goal in the 60th minute while Dipok completed the Abahani's tally scoring the fourth goal in the 88th minute of the match.
Abahani Limited dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Arambagh KS were totally off-colored on the day.
With the day's win, Abahani Limited improved their tally with 18 points from eight matches while Arambagh KS yet to open their account playing seven outings.
The six times league champions Abahani will play their next match against Saif Sporting Club while Arambagh KS will meet holders Bashundhara Kings. Both the matches will be held on Tuesday (Feb. 16) at Bangabandhu National Stadium.    -BSS


