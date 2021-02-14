Bashundhara Kings stumbles on Sk Jamal

The defending champion Bashundhara Kings stumbled in a goalless-tie match against former champion Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi club on Saturday after winning all seven matches in Bangladesh Premier League this season.

Before playing the Saturday-match, the defending champion boys had 21 points in their collection from the previous matches. Their opponent had 16 points playing same number of matches.

It was expected that the Bashundhara boys would be challenged by their Dhanmondi counterpart. But Bashundhara Kings won a 2-0 match against them only a month ago in the season opening Federation Cup.

However, the Saturday match would be a worse story for them if an 88-minute goal of Sheikh Jamal was not cancelled for a 'foul play' by a Sheikh Jamal striker Gambia Omar Jobe. The Dhanmondi club officials later criticised that decision of referee Jalal Uddin and claimed that 'the referee unethically aided the opponent'.

Sheikh Jamal officials held a press briefing regarding the decision and requested BFF to see to that.

After the tie, Bashundhara still stayed at the top with 22 points while Sheikh Jamal at the third place with 17 points.

There are two matches of BPL today (Sunday). Bangladesh Police will face Chittagong Abahani at 3:30 pm and Brothers Union and Mohammedan Sporting Club will play the second match at 6:00 pm at BNS, Dhaka.







