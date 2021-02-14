Video
Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:27 PM
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Test Series 2021

Miraz, Liton's hectic keep Bangladesh in race

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of West Indies' John Campbell (not in picture) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of West Indies' John Campbell (not in picture) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday. photo: AFP

Heroic batting of Mehidy Miraz and Liton Das followed by devastating spells from Bangladesh spinners brought hosts back in the game. Visiting West Indies were at 41 for three after day-3 of Dhaka Test to take 154 runs lead on Saturday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Hosts were in need of 104 runs to avoid follow-on after day-2 and recommencing from overnight 105 for four, Mohammad Mithun departed cheaply adding nine runs with his earlier six runs. Mushfiqur Rahim doubled his overnight capital of 27 runs before playing the reverse sweep to give easy catch at cover. It was the 21th Test fifty of Mushi. Bangladesh were on 155 for six after the departure of Mushfiq and were supposed to be wrapped before reaching 200.
Liton and Miraz however, proving wrong to all, stood 126-run 7th wicket partnership to take Bangladesh close to 300. Both the batsmen hit fifties and spent a wicketless session in the middle. Liton returned to sideline scoring 71 runs while Miraz had gone for 57. Nayeem Hasan went on duck while Abu Jayed Rahi was dismissed just after opening the account. Taijul Islam was unbeaten scoring 13 runs as Bangladesh were bowled out for 296 runs.
Rakheem Cornwall hauled five wickets while Shannon Gabriel took three and Alzarri Joseph picked rest tow Bangladesh wickets.
West Indies therefore, got 113-run lead by virtue of their mammoth 1st innings total of 409 runs. They by the way, had seen the other side of the coin in their 2nd batting innings and lost top three batters to add 41 runs only. Kraigg Braithwaite (6), John Campbell (18) and Shayne Moseley (7) were the three Caribbean batters to get out. Miraz, Nayeem and Taijul shared the wickets among themselves. Nkrumah Bonner and night watchman Jomel Warrican were unbeaten with eight and tow runs respectively.


« PreviousNext »

