Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched       
Home Sports

Miraz fastest Tiger to haul 100 Test wickets

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Sports Reporter

Mehidy Miraz.

Mehidy Miraz.

Mehidy Miraz took his 100th Test wicket on Saturday during the match between Bangladesh and West Indies at Home of Cricket, Mirpur. He achieved the land mark playing the least number of matches among Bangladesh players.
The off-spinning all-rounder claimed the wicket of Caribbean batsman Shayne Moseley to achieve the hallmark. He took 24 matches to prey 100 wickets
He is the 4th Bangladesh spinner after Mohammad Rafique, Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam to have 100 Test scalps and lone right arm spinner of the country to reach that feat. Taijul took 25 matches to take 100 Test wickets, Shakib played 28 Tests and Mohammad Rafique had to play 33 Test to get three- digit figure.
Miraz the leading wicket taker of the ongoing series so far with 10 dismissals, also hit a half-century with the bat to salvage his team from the early disaster, who also hit a century in Chattogram Test last week.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern Munich win race to sign Leipzig defender Upamecano
Nadal to continue 21st Slam chase in empty arena
Club World Cup highlights challenges still in store for Qatar ahead of 2022
Fever pitch in Chennai as cricket-mad India fans return for second Test
Barty brings the noise as crowd-less Australian Open falls quiet
Swadhinata KS, Wanderers post wins in BCL
Rajshahi clinch Bangabandhu Inter-district Basketball title
Dhaka Abahani return to winning streak


Latest News
3 killed as as bus rams easy-bike in Khulna
PM: Other countries also offering vaccines
Bangladesh scores 78/3 against West Indies
Truck plunges into ditch; driver killed
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Man 'beaten' by brother over land dispute
Cocktail blasts at polling centre in Sonaimuri; three hurt
Newly-married couple burnt alive in Pirojpur fire
US records nearly 1,000 coronavirus variants infections
West Indies give 231 target for Bangladesh
Most Read News
5 Bangladeshis killed in Oman road crash
COVID: Country reports 291 fresh cases, 13 deaths
Mejokumar-Ek Sannyasi Raja
Police action on BNP's protest rally
bKash fraud gang member held in Bhanga
Morning sleep
Three for Cornwall as Mushfiqur gives his wicket away
Journalist Shaheen Reza Noor dies in Canada
Rail communication with Sylhet resumes
Italy's Mario Draghi to be sworn in as prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft