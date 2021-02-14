Miraz fastest Tiger to haul 100 Test wickets



Mehidy Miraz.

The off-spinning all-rounder claimed the wicket of Caribbean batsman Shayne Moseley to achieve the hallmark. He took 24 matches to prey 100 wickets

He is the 4th Bangladesh spinner after Mohammad Rafique, Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam to have 100 Test scalps and lone right arm spinner of the country to reach that feat. Taijul took 25 matches to take 100 Test wickets, Shakib played 28 Tests and Mohammad Rafique had to play 33 Test to get three- digit figure.

Miraz the leading wicket taker of the ongoing series so far with 10 dismissals, also hit a half-century with the bat to salvage his team from the early disaster, who also hit a century in Chattogram Test last week.









