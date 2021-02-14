Global air passenger traffic falls record 66pc in 2020

Tokyo, Feb 13: Global air passenger traffic in 2020 sank a record 65.9 percent from the year before amid tighter border controls due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a rebound to around half of 2019 levels expected this year, an industry group said.

The plunge was mainly attributable to a 75.6 percent drop in international passenger traffic, according to data from the International Air Transport Association.

Demand for business trips and tourism tumbled after many countries imposed entry bans or requested self-quarantine to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The impact of the pandemic was less harsh on domestic passenger traffic, which dropped 48.8 percent, IATA said.

"Last year was a catastrophe. There is no other way to describe it," Alexandre de Juniac, director general of IATA, said in a recent release. "The situation turned dramatically worse over the year-end holiday season, as more severe travel restrictions were imposed in the face of new outbreaks and new strains of COVID-19." -Keyodo







