Army chief returns from USA

The chief of Bangladesh Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed returned home on Friday morning, wrapping up his official trip to the United States of America (USA).

According to a press release issued by the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, General Aziz left Dhaka for the United States on January 29 following an invitation by his US counterpart. He arrived in Dhaka at around 10:00am on Friday.

During his 15-day visit to the USA, General Aziz met senior officers of the US Army and visited various military installations and training facilities. He also met several important personalities related to UN peacekeeping missions.

On February 2, the army chief visited the deputy assistant secretary to the Office of the Secretary of Defence for Policy South and Southeast Asia and the representative of Defense Security Cooperation.

During the meeting, various issues relating to bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed, the release added. General Aziz emphasised on sending back the death row convict in Bangabandhu murder case Rashed Chowdhury to Bangladesh.

On February 4, a guard of honour, on behalf of US Army chief General McConville, was presented to the chief of Bangladesh Army.

Later, he paid a courtesy call on his US counterpart and discussed ways to strengthen the relations between the armies of the two countries as well as mutual cooperation.

The army chief also exchanged views with the military adviser and under-secretary-generals to the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission. During the discussion, the UN senior officials lauded the professional skills of the peacekeepers from Bangladesh.







