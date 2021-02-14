Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant in Ctg goes into operation

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 13: Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant Unit-2 (SHWTP-2) of Chattogram WASA with production capacity of 140 million litres per day (MLD) has gone into operation, raising the total production of Chattogram WASA to 500 million litre per day (MLD).

Engineer AKM Fazlullah, managing director of Chattogram WASA said Prime Minister Shaiekh Hasina will formally open the plant at her convenient time.

He said Chattogram WASA had earlier produced 360 MLD that include 140 million litres of water from Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant Unit-1, 90 million litres from Mohra Water Treatment Plant, and 30 million litres from deep tube-wells. Presently, Chattogram WASA can supply water to the cent per cent of the residents, he added.

Chattogram WASA has signed a contract with foreign joint venture company for construction of Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant Unit-2 at Rangunia. The plant has been implemented at Tk 44.91 billion. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) provided financial and technical assistance to the plant. The Development Project proposal (DPP) of the SHWTP-2 got approval in the ECNEC meeting held on August 13 in 2013.

Besides, work on another project, the 60 million litres capacity Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP), is going on. The ECNEC approved revised Bhandal Juri Water Supply project, 1st with an additional cost of Tk 958.85 crore. As a result, the total cost of the project has increased to Tk 1995 crore. The date for completion of the project was September 2020, but it has been extended to June 2023.

Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant includes transmission pipelines, distribution pipelines, Patiya pump station with elevated tank and KEPZ pump station with reservoir.

CWASA has appointed South Korean consultant firms Dong Myeong Engineering Consultants, Architecture Company Ltd and Korea & Consortium for implementation of Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant. The firms have already submitted their reports to the authorities concerned. The acquisition of 50 acres of land is completed for constructing two reservoirs on the bank of the Karnaphuli River at Justopura village under Boalkhali upazila and power connections have already been given to the project site.

The water plant project, which includes a 60-kilometre water transmission line, a water treatment plant and two water reservoirs, will generate some 60 million litres of water daily.







