Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched       
Home Back Page

Unit-2

Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant in Ctg goes into operation

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 13: Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant Unit-2 (SHWTP-2) of Chattogram WASA with production capacity of 140 million litres per day (MLD) has gone into operation, raising the total production of Chattogram WASA to 500 million litre per day (MLD).
Engineer AKM Fazlullah, managing director of Chattogram WASA said Prime Minister Shaiekh Hasina will formally open the plant at her convenient time.
He said Chattogram WASA had earlier produced 360 MLD that include 140 million litres of water from Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant Unit-1, 90 million litres from Mohra Water Treatment Plant, and 30 million litres from deep tube-wells. Presently, Chattogram WASA can supply water to the cent per cent of the residents, he added.
Chattogram WASA has signed a contract with foreign joint venture company for construction of Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant Unit-2 at Rangunia.  The plant has been implemented at Tk 44.91 billion. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) provided financial and technical assistance to the plant. The Development Project proposal (DPP) of the SHWTP-2 got approval in the ECNEC meeting held on August 13 in 2013.
Besides, work on another project, the 60 million litres capacity Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP), is going on. The ECNEC approved revised Bhandal Juri Water Supply project, 1st with an additional cost of Tk 958.85 crore. As a result, the total cost of the project has increased to Tk 1995 crore. The date for completion of the project was September 2020, but it has been extended to June 2023.
Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant includes transmission pipelines, distribution pipelines, Patiya pump station with elevated tank and KEPZ pump station with reservoir.
CWASA has appointed South Korean consultant firms Dong Myeong Engineering Consultants, Architecture Company Ltd and Korea & Consortium for implementation of Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant. The firms have already submitted their reports to the authorities concerned.  The acquisition of 50 acres of land is completed for constructing two reservoirs on the bank of the Karnaphuli River at Justopura village under Boalkhali upazila and power connections have already been given to the project site.
The water plant project, which includes a 60-kilometre water transmission line, a water treatment plant and two water reservoirs, will generate some 60 million litres of water daily.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar protesters block arrests  
Oxford Covid vaccine to be tested on children for first time
Global air passenger traffic falls record 66pc in 2020
4 lakh Yemeni children under 5 could die of starvation this year: UN
Army chief returns from USA
Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant in Ctg goes into operation
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain along with eight Supreme Court judges
No decision yet on scrapping Zia’s gallantry award: Hasan Mahmud


Latest News
3 killed as as bus rams easy-bike in Khulna
PM: Other countries also offering vaccines
Bangladesh scores 78/3 against West Indies
Truck plunges into ditch; driver killed
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Man 'beaten' by brother over land dispute
Cocktail blasts at polling centre in Sonaimuri; three hurt
Newly-married couple burnt alive in Pirojpur fire
US records nearly 1,000 coronavirus variants infections
West Indies give 231 target for Bangladesh
Most Read News
5 Bangladeshis killed in Oman road crash
COVID: Country reports 291 fresh cases, 13 deaths
Mejokumar-Ek Sannyasi Raja
Police action on BNP's protest rally
bKash fraud gang member held in Bhanga
Morning sleep
Three for Cornwall as Mushfiqur gives his wicket away
Journalist Shaheen Reza Noor dies in Canada
Rail communication with Sylhet resumes
Italy's Mario Draghi to be sworn in as prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft