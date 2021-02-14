Video
6 held over mugging of Tk 35 lakh in city

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Detective Branch (DB) members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested six people in connection with the snatching of Tk 35 lakh from Shahbagh area of the capital.
The arrestees are Mazharul Islam alias Rakib, Md. Zahirul Talukder, Abu Bakkar Siddique alias Khoka, Md. Selim alias Langra Selim, Md Lalon and Md. Selim Mia.
The detectives also recovered two sharp weapons, two knives ,one hammer and seized Tk 2.50 lakh  from their possessions.
Tipped off, a team of DB (Ramna Division) police   conducted simultaneous drives in Dhaka and its nearby areas on Thursday and Friday and arrested them, said  Additional Commissioner (DB) of the DMP AKM Hafeez Akhter while briefing reporters at the DMP Media Center on Saturday.
On February 7, the muggers snatched a bag containing Tk 35 lakh from one Shahidul Islam when was going to a bank from his Tantibazar officer to deposit the money.  The gangsters stabbed Shahidul under his right eye and fled the scene. A case was filed with Shahbagh police station.
The Additional Commissioner (DB) said the arrestees confessed to their involvement in the mugging incident. Operation to arrest the other members of the gang will continue, he added.     -UNB


