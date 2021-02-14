Video
Price of smartphone Camon 16 slashed

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

TECNO brings out the CRAZY PRICES offer under which the company has announced that TECNO's very well received smartphone, CAMON 16 has got an attractive price drop of BDT 2,000.
 Launched at BDT 16,990, the smartphone is selling at BDT 14,990 after the price cut, says a press release.
Equipped with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, The TECNO CAMON 16 runs on Android 10 and is powered by a 5000mAh Big battery with 18W Flash Charge Support. TECNO CAMON 16 is equipped with 48MP Quad AI Rear Camera; a second 2-megapixel depth control lens and a third 2-megapixel camera Macro Shot lens, AI lens with Penta flash. It sports a 16MP Dual Front Camera with Dual Flash.
Another core competitiveness of TECNO CAMON 16 It is powered by the Helio G70 Gaming Processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM with which, the overall performance of photography, networking, gaming, and processing have increased by 11%.
Under this CRAZY PRICES offer there are some other mentionable smartphones are available; SPARK 6 (4+128GB) at BDT 12,490, SPARK 6 Air (3+64GB) at BDT 9,900 and SPARK 5 Pro (4+64GB) at BDT 10,990. This attractive offer will be continued until the stock lasts.
In this context, Rezwanul Hoque, CEO Transsion Bangladesh Limited said, "We are happy to offer discounts on specific models of smartphones for TECNO fans in Bangladesh. We are working to bring good quality smartphones to TECNO fans and our initiative will help make our high-end smartphones more accessible this year. "


