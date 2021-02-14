Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 February, 2021, 3:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched       
Home Business

Nigeria creates $2.6 billion infrastructure company

Published : Sunday, 14 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

ABUJA, Feb 13: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's government has approved the creation of a company to fast-track development of critical infrastructure, with around $2.6 billion in initial financing.
Africa's most populous country slipped into recession in its third quarter for the second time in four years, hit by the coronavirus pandemic and a fall in oil prices, and faces a huge infrastructure deficit.
"It is envisaged that, over time, the entity will grow to naira 15 trillion ($39.3 billion), in assets and capital," a spokesman for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said in a statement on Friday.
The company, Infra-Co, will be one of the top infrastructure finance entities in Africa and will be wholly dedicated to Nigeria's infrastructure development, the statement said.
Infra-Co will operate as a public-private partnership and will be initially funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority and the Africa Finance Corporation.
It will focus on developing public assets and reconstruction as well as new roads, rail, power and other key infrastructure sector projects.
The IMF expects Nigeria's economy to contract by at least 3  per cent this year, a situation many fear will further deepen the country's infrastructure crisis and worsen an economy already struggling with the impact of the pandemic.
Nigeria's senate last year approved nearly $23 billion (18.9 billion euros) in foreign loan requests by Buhari to support a series of large-scale projects, which the government hopes will revamp the country's crumbling infrastructure.
Buhari early this week also launched a $1.96 billion rail project linking to neighbouring Niger as the country looks to boost its growth.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Citigroup slashes CEO’s pay by 21pc, to $19m
Price of smartphone Camon 16 slashed
From flowers to vaccines, Kenya Airways sees new opportunity
Nigeria creates $2.6 billion infrastructure company
Janata Bank Rajshahi Div branches thrived in 2020 amid Covid-19
Amazon hits back in court against accusations
SJIBL Saturia Branch Manager Mohammad Rajibul Islam distributing blankets
Southeast Bank Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain


Latest News
3 killed as as bus rams easy-bike in Khulna
PM: Other countries also offering vaccines
Bangladesh scores 78/3 against West Indies
Truck plunges into ditch; driver killed
Ctg councillor candidate's brother shot dead; Ansar camp torched
Man 'beaten' by brother over land dispute
Cocktail blasts at polling centre in Sonaimuri; three hurt
Newly-married couple burnt alive in Pirojpur fire
US records nearly 1,000 coronavirus variants infections
West Indies give 231 target for Bangladesh
Most Read News
5 Bangladeshis killed in Oman road crash
COVID: Country reports 291 fresh cases, 13 deaths
Mejokumar-Ek Sannyasi Raja
Police action on BNP's protest rally
bKash fraud gang member held in Bhanga
Morning sleep
Three for Cornwall as Mushfiqur gives his wicket away
Journalist Shaheen Reza Noor dies in Canada
Rail communication with Sylhet resumes
Italy's Mario Draghi to be sworn in as prime minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft